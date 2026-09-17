3 dead after being swept away by floodwaters on the Navajo Nation

NEWCOMB, NM — Three people are dead after being swept away by floodwaters early Wednesday on the Navajo Nation, authorities said.

Tribal police officers received a report around 12:30 a.m. about people being washed away near the community of Newcomb in northwestern New Mexico. The report followed a day of heavy rain that left roadways and other areas flooded with standing water. More rain followed during the overnight hours.

Search crews responded and found the bodies of two adults and a child. Authorities did not release any details about the circumstances, other than saying the drownings were under investigation.

Navajo Nation President Buu Nygren offered his condolences and thanked first responders for working through the night in difficult and dangerous conditions as they searched for the people.

“To the family, relatives, and loved ones who are grieving today, we offer our deepest condolences," Nygren said in a social media post. "We pray that you are surrounded by strength, comfort, and the love of your family and community in the difficult days ahead.”

The National Weather Service in Albuquerque issued a special briefing on Tuesday, warning that numerous and widespread thunderstorms were expected over the coming days. The organization reiterated warnings again Wednesday, noting that moisture levels were expected to be near record levels for mid-September.

Excessive rainfall was predicted through Thursday for areas throughout the Four Corners region, which includes New Mexico, Arizona, Utah and Colorado. Flash flood warnings were in place for parts of northwestern New Mexico. In Arizona, forecasters issued a flash flood watch for much of the central and northern parts of that state.

Nygren joined in asking residents to exercise extreme caution.

“Conditions can change quickly, and moving water can be dangerous—even in places we know well," he said. "No destination is worth risking your life or the lives of those traveling with you.”

The three deaths on the Navajo Nation follow flooding just weeks ago at the Grand Canyon, where three hikers were swept away and dozens more were rescued after heavy rain brought torrents of water through Bright Angel Creek.

