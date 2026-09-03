Labor Day weekend events: Saboten Con, My Chemical Romance, Zach Bryan, Arizona Black Rodeo and more!

PHOENIX — Labor Day weekend is here! Check out these fun events happening around the Valley on Sept. 4-7.
Friday, September 4
When: Friday - Monday
Where: Sheraton Phoenix Downtown, Phoenix
Cost: Tickets start at $35 at the door
Arizona's largest anime convention returns for four days of cosplay, gaming, panels, exhibitors and special guests over Labor Day weekend.
Arizona Black Rodeo
When: Friday at 7 p.m.; Saturday at 1 p.m. & 7 p.m.
Where: WestWorld of Scottsdale
Cost: Click here for ticket information
The 15th annual Arizona Invitational Black Rodeo brings bull riding, barrel racing, roping and more to WestWorld of Scottsdale. Three rodeo performances are scheduled Friday and Saturday.
Hasan Hates Ronny | Ronny Hates Hasan
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Celebrity Theatre, Phoenix
Cost: Tickets start around $36
Comedians Hasan Minhaj and Ronny Chieng face off in a live comedy debate, taking shots at each other and their careers.
The Nashville Experience
When: 8 p.m.
Where: We-Ko-Pa Casino Resort, Fort McDowell
Cost: Tickets start at $87.85
Country hitmakers Chuck Wicks, Tim Rushlow, Richie McDonald and Larry Stewart come together for a night of music and stories. The performers have a combined 30 No. 1 country hits.
First Friday at Goodyear Ballpark
When: 5 p.m. - 10 p.m.
Where: Goodyear Ballpark, Goodyear
Cost: Free entry; $5 parking
Goodyear Ballpark's End of Summer Fiesta features more than 30 food vendors, live music, mariachi, Ballet Folklórico and an artisan market.
Phoenix First Friday
When: 6 p.m. - 10 p.m.
Where: Downtown Phoenix
Cost: Free event
Downtown Phoenix's monthly First Friday art walk brings visitors out to explore galleries, studios, businesses and arts districts across the city.
First Friday at Phoenix Art Museum
When: 5 p.m. - 8 p.m.
Where: Phoenix Art Museum, Phoenix
Cost: Free
Phoenix Art Museum offers free general admission for First Friday with live music, docent-led tours, hands-on art activities and access to exhibitions highlighting Arizona artists.
Free First Friday Night at Children’s Museum of Phoenix
When: 5 p.m. - 9 p.m.
Where: Children’s Museum of Phoenix, Phoenix
Cost: Free
Families can explore the Children’s Museum of Phoenix for free during its monthly First Friday Night, giving children and their families access to the museum’s interactive exhibits and play spaces.
First Fridays in the Garden
When: 5 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.
Where: Japanese Friendship Garden of Phoenix, Phoenix
Cost: Free or pay what you wish
The Japanese Friendship Garden opens its gates for First Friday, inviting visitors to take an evening stroll through the garden with free or pay-what-you-wish admission.
Saturday, September 5
Zach Bryan
When: 7 p.m.
Where: State Farm Stadium, Glendale
Cost: Tickets start around $72
Country star Zach Bryan brings his With Heaven on Tour to State Farm Stadium for one of Labor Day weekend's biggest concerts in the Valley.
Ramón Ayala: Historia de un Final
When: 8 p.m.
Where: Desert Diamond Arena, Glendale
Cost: Tickets start around $105
Legendary Mexican musician Ramón Ayala brings his Historia de un Final farewell tour to Desert Diamond Arena.
College Football: Morgan State vs. Arizona State
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Mountain America Stadium, Tempe
Cost: Tickets start around $40
Arizona State kicks off its 2026 football season at home against Morgan State at Mountain America Stadium.
Arizona Grand Gala of Stars
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Orpheum Theatre, Phoenix
Cost: Tickets start at $55
International ballet stars join some of Arizona's top student dancers for the Arizona Grand Gala of Stars at the Orpheum Theatre.
Bop to the Top
When: 9 p.m.
Where: The Van Buren, Phoenix
Cost: Tickets start at $25
Bop to the Top brings an 18-and-over throwback dance party centered on Disney Channel-era hits to The Van Buren.
Free Movie in the Park, Food Trucks & More
When: 5 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.
Where: Deer Valley Park, Phoenix
Cost: Free event
A free outdoor screening of The Super Mario Galaxy Movie comes to Deer Valley Park with food trucks, kids activities, a night market, character visits and more.
Sunday, September 6
Hispanic Heritage Rodeo USA: Toros y Broncos Jaripeo
When: 6 p.m. - 11 p.m.
Where: Buck-N Rodeo Grounds at Rawhide Western Town, Chandler
Cost: Tickets start around $50
Hispanic Heritage Rodeo USA celebrates Hispanic heritage with its inaugural Toros y Broncos Jaripeo at Rawhide. The event features bulls and broncs, an escaramuza presentation, a rodeo princess coronation, a cabalgata horse show with live singers and more!
My Chemical Romance: The Black Parade 2026
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Chase Field, Phoenix
Cost: Tickets start at $30
My Chemical Romance brings The Black Parade 2026 Tour to Chase Field with special guest Jimmy Eat World.
Gerardo Ortiz
When: 8 p.m.
Where: Celebrity Theatre, Phoenix
Cost: Tickets start around $59
Regional Mexican singer Gerardo Ortiz takes the stage at Celebrity Theatre for a Labor Day weekend performance.
Monday, September 7 — Labor Day
When: Saturday - Monday
Where: Musical Instrument Museum, Phoenix
Cost: Included with paid museum admission
The Musical Instrument Museum celebrates Japanese music and culture with performances, hands-on activities and workshops throughout Labor Day.
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