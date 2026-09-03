Labor Day weekend events: Saboten Con, My Chemical Romance, Zach Bryan, Arizona Black Rodeo and more!

PHOENIX — Labor Day weekend is here! Check out these fun events happening around the Valley on Sept. 4-7.

Friday, September 4

Saboten Con

When: Friday - Monday

Where: Sheraton Phoenix Downtown, Phoenix

Cost: Tickets start at $35 at the door

Arizona's largest anime convention returns for four days of cosplay, gaming, panels, exhibitors and special guests over Labor Day weekend.

When: Friday at 7 p.m.; Saturday at 1 p.m. & 7 p.m.

Where: WestWorld of Scottsdale

Cost: Click here for ticket information

The 15th annual Arizona Invitational Black Rodeo brings bull riding, barrel racing, roping and more to WestWorld of Scottsdale. Three rodeo performances are scheduled Friday and Saturday.

Vasco Dixon - Arizona Black Rodeo

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Celebrity Theatre, Phoenix

Cost: Tickets start around $36

Comedians Hasan Minhaj and Ronny Chieng face off in a live comedy debate, taking shots at each other and their careers.

AP Images

When: 8 p.m.

Where: We-Ko-Pa Casino Resort, Fort McDowell

Cost: Tickets start at $87.85

Country hitmakers Chuck Wicks, Tim Rushlow, Richie McDonald and Larry Stewart come together for a night of music and stories. The performers have a combined 30 No. 1 country hits.

We-Ko-Pa Casino Resort

When: 5 p.m. - 10 p.m.

Where: Goodyear Ballpark, Goodyear

Cost: Free entry; $5 parking

Goodyear Ballpark's End of Summer Fiesta features more than 30 food vendors, live music, mariachi, Ballet Folklórico and an artisan market.

When: 6 p.m. - 10 p.m.

Where: Downtown Phoenix

Cost: Free event

Downtown Phoenix's monthly First Friday art walk brings visitors out to explore galleries, studios, businesses and arts districts across the city.

ABC15 File | Phoenix First Friday

First Friday at Phoenix Art Museum

When: 5 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Where: Phoenix Art Museum, Phoenix

Cost: Free

Phoenix Art Museum offers free general admission for First Friday with live music, docent-led tours, hands-on art activities and access to exhibitions highlighting Arizona artists.

Phoenix Art Museum showcases global art, fashion and immersive experiences

When: 5 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Where: Children’s Museum of Phoenix, Phoenix

Cost: Free

Families can explore the Children’s Museum of Phoenix for free during its monthly First Friday Night, giving children and their families access to the museum’s interactive exhibits and play spaces.

Children's Museum of Phoenix

When: 5 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.

Where: Japanese Friendship Garden of Phoenix, Phoenix

Cost: Free or pay what you wish

The Japanese Friendship Garden opens its gates for First Friday, inviting visitors to take an evening stroll through the garden with free or pay-what-you-wish admission.

Japanese Friendship Garden

Saturday, September 5

When: 7 p.m.

Where: State Farm Stadium, Glendale

Cost: Tickets start around $72

Country star Zach Bryan brings his With Heaven on Tour to State Farm Stadium for one of Labor Day weekend's biggest concerts in the Valley.

Amy Harris/Amy Harris/Invision/AP Zach Bryan performs during Bourbon and Beyond music festival on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024, at the Kentucky Exposition Center in Louisville, Ky. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

When: 8 p.m.

Where: Desert Diamond Arena, Glendale

Cost: Tickets start around $105

Legendary Mexican musician Ramón Ayala brings his Historia de un Final farewell tour to Desert Diamond Arena.

Fernando Llano/AP Mexican singer Ramon Ayala y sus Bravos del Norte performs during the second day of the Arre Music Festival in Mexico City, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano)

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Mountain America Stadium, Tempe

Cost: Tickets start around $40

Arizona State kicks off its 2026 football season at home against Morgan State at Mountain America Stadium.

Rick Scuteri/AP Arizona State during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Southern California on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2013, in Tempe, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Orpheum Theatre, Phoenix

Cost: Tickets start at $55

International ballet stars join some of Arizona's top student dancers for the Arizona Grand Gala of Stars at the Orpheum Theatre.

When: 9 p.m.

Where: The Van Buren, Phoenix

Cost: Tickets start at $25

Bop to the Top brings an 18-and-over throwback dance party centered on Disney Channel-era hits to The Van Buren.

When: 5 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.

Where: Deer Valley Park, Phoenix

Cost: Free event

A free outdoor screening of The Super Mario Galaxy Movie comes to Deer Valley Park with food trucks, kids activities, a night market, character visits and more.

Sunday, September 6

Hispanic Heritage Rodeo USA: Toros y Broncos Jaripeo

When: 6 p.m. - 11 p.m.

Where: Buck-N Rodeo Grounds at Rawhide Western Town, Chandler

Cost: Tickets start around $50

Hispanic Heritage Rodeo USA celebrates Hispanic heritage with its inaugural Toros y Broncos Jaripeo at Rawhide. The event features bulls and broncs, an escaramuza presentation, a rodeo princess coronation, a cabalgata horse show with live singers and more!

Hispanic Heritage Rodeo

My Chemical Romance: The Black Parade 2026

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Chase Field, Phoenix

Cost: Tickets start at $30

My Chemical Romance brings The Black Parade 2026 Tour to Chase Field with special guest Jimmy Eat World.

Lindsey Wasson/AP Lead vocalist Gerard Way of My Chemical Romance performs during the opening night of the band's "Long Live the Black Parade" tour Friday, July 11, 2025, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

When: 8 p.m.

Where: Celebrity Theatre, Phoenix

Cost: Tickets start around $59

Regional Mexican singer Gerardo Ortiz takes the stage at Celebrity Theatre for a Labor Day weekend performance.

Monday, September 7 — Labor Day

Experience Japan at MIM

When: Saturday - Monday

Where: Musical Instrument Museum, Phoenix

Cost: Included with paid museum admission

The Musical Instrument Museum celebrates Japanese music and culture with performances, hands-on activities and workshops throughout Labor Day.