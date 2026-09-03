Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
2  WX Alerts
EntertainmentThings To Do

Actions

Labor Day weekend events: Saboten Con, My Chemical Romance, Zach Bryan, Arizona Black Rodeo and more!

Labor Day weekend is here! Check out these fun events happening around the Valley on September 4-7.
Labor Day weekend events: Saboten Con, My Chemical Romance, Arizona Black Rodeo, Zach Bryan & more!
Weekend Events September 4-7.png
Posted
and last updated

PHOENIX — Labor Day weekend is here! Check out these fun events happening around the Valley on Sept. 4-7.

Friday, September 4

Saboten Con

When: Friday - Monday
Where: Sheraton Phoenix Downtown, Phoenix
Cost: Tickets start at $35 at the door

Arizona's largest anime convention returns for four days of cosplay, gaming, panels, exhibitors and special guests over Labor Day weekend.

Arizona Black Rodeo

When: Friday at 7 p.m.; Saturday at 1 p.m. & 7 p.m.
Where: WestWorld of Scottsdale
Cost: Click here for ticket information

The 15th annual Arizona Invitational Black Rodeo brings bull riding, barrel racing, roping and more to WestWorld of Scottsdale. Three rodeo performances are scheduled Friday and Saturday.

Arizona Black Rodeo - Photo by Vasco Dixon.jpeg

Hasan Hates Ronny | Ronny Hates Hasan

When: 7 p.m.
Where: Celebrity Theatre, Phoenix
Cost: Tickets start around $36

Comedians Hasan Minhaj and Ronny Chieng face off in a live comedy debate, taking shots at each other and their careers.

Hasan Hates Ronny.png

The Nashville Experience

When: 8 p.m.
Where: We-Ko-Pa Casino Resort, Fort McDowell
Cost: Tickets start at $87.85

Country hitmakers Chuck Wicks, Tim Rushlow, Richie McDonald and Larry Stewart come together for a night of music and stories. The performers have a combined 30 No. 1 country hits.

The Nashville Experience.jpg

First Friday at Goodyear Ballpark

When: 5 p.m. - 10 p.m.
Where: Goodyear Ballpark, Goodyear
Cost: Free entry; $5 parking

Goodyear Ballpark's End of Summer Fiesta features more than 30 food vendors, live music, mariachi, Ballet Folklórico and an artisan market.

Phoenix First Friday

When: 6 p.m. - 10 p.m.
Where: Downtown Phoenix
Cost: Free event

Downtown Phoenix's monthly First Friday art walk brings visitors out to explore galleries, studios, businesses and arts districts across the city.

File | Phoenix First Friday
File | Phoenix First Friday

First Friday at Phoenix Art Museum

When: 5 p.m. - 8 p.m.
Where: Phoenix Art Museum, Phoenix
Cost: Free

Phoenix Art Museum offers free general admission for First Friday with live music, docent-led tours, hands-on art activities and access to exhibitions highlighting Arizona artists.

Phoenix Art Museum showcases global art, fashion and immersive experiences

Free First Friday Night at Children’s Museum of Phoenix

When: 5 p.m. - 9 p.m.
Where: Children’s Museum of Phoenix, Phoenix
Cost: Free

Families can explore the Children’s Museum of Phoenix for free during its monthly First Friday Night, giving children and their families access to the museum’s interactive exhibits and play spaces.

First Friday at Children's Museum of Phoenix.png

First Fridays in the Garden

When: 5 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.
Where: Japanese Friendship Garden of Phoenix, Phoenix
Cost: Free or pay what you wish

The Japanese Friendship Garden opens its gates for First Friday, inviting visitors to take an evening stroll through the garden with free or pay-what-you-wish admission.

First Friday at Japanese Friendship Garden.jpeg

Saturday, September 5

Zach Bryan

When: 7 p.m.
Where: State Farm Stadium, Glendale
Cost: Tickets start around $72

Country star Zach Bryan brings his With Heaven on Tour to State Farm Stadium for one of Labor Day weekend's biggest concerts in the Valley.

Zach Bryan
Zach Bryan performs during Bourbon and Beyond music festival on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024, at the Kentucky Exposition Center in Louisville, Ky. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

Ramón Ayala: Historia de un Final

When: 8 p.m.
Where: Desert Diamond Arena, Glendale
Cost: Tickets start around $105

Legendary Mexican musician Ramón Ayala brings his Historia de un Final farewell tour to Desert Diamond Arena.

Ramon Ayala
Mexican singer Ramon Ayala y sus Bravos del Norte performs during the second day of the Arre Music Festival in Mexico City, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano)

College Football: Morgan State vs. Arizona State

When: 7 p.m.
Where: Mountain America Stadium, Tempe
Cost: Tickets start around $40

Arizona State kicks off its 2026 football season at home against Morgan State at Mountain America Stadium.

ASU Football
Arizona State during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Southern California on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2013, in Tempe, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Arizona Grand Gala of Stars

When: 7 p.m.
Where: Orpheum Theatre, Phoenix
Cost: Tickets start at $55

International ballet stars join some of Arizona's top student dancers for the Arizona Grand Gala of Stars at the Orpheum Theatre.

Bop to the Top

When: 9 p.m.
Where: The Van Buren, Phoenix
Cost: Tickets start at $25

Bop to the Top brings an 18-and-over throwback dance party centered on Disney Channel-era hits to The Van Buren.

Free Movie in the Park, Food Trucks & More

When: 5 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.
Where: Deer Valley Park, Phoenix
Cost: Free event

A free outdoor screening of The Super Mario Galaxy Movie comes to Deer Valley Park with food trucks, kids activities, a night market, character visits and more.

Sunday, September 6

Hispanic Heritage Rodeo USA: Toros y Broncos Jaripeo

When: 6 p.m. - 11 p.m.
Where: Buck-N Rodeo Grounds at Rawhide Western Town, Chandler
Cost: Tickets start around $50

Hispanic Heritage Rodeo USA celebrates Hispanic heritage with its inaugural Toros y Broncos Jaripeo at Rawhide. The event features bulls and broncs, an escaramuza presentation, a rodeo princess coronation, a cabalgata horse show with live singers and more!

Hispanic Heritage Rodeo.png

My Chemical Romance: The Black Parade 2026

When: 7 p.m.
Where: Chase Field, Phoenix
Cost: Tickets start at $30

My Chemical Romance brings The Black Parade 2026 Tour to Chase Field with special guest Jimmy Eat World.

Seattle My Chemical Romance Tour
Lead vocalist Gerard Way of My Chemical Romance performs during the opening night of the band's "Long Live the Black Parade" tour Friday, July 11, 2025, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

Gerardo Ortiz

When: 8 p.m.
Where: Celebrity Theatre, Phoenix
Cost: Tickets start around $59

Regional Mexican singer Gerardo Ortiz takes the stage at Celebrity Theatre for a Labor Day weekend performance.

Monday, September 7 — Labor Day

Experience Japan at MIM

When: Saturday - Monday
Where: Musical Instrument Museum, Phoenix
Cost: Included with paid museum admission

The Musical Instrument Museum celebrates Japanese music and culture with performances, hands-on activities and workshops throughout Labor Day.

Experience Japan.jpg
More Things to Do stories:
Weekend Events August 28-30.png

Things To Do

This weekend: Karol G, Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, Rick Springfield, Mercury and more!

Zack Perry
Cardinals 2026 season | State Farm Stadium unveils new lineup of food items

Things To Do

State Farm Stadium unveils new lineup of food items

Nicole Gutierrez
Weekend Events Aug 21-23.png

Things To Do

This weekend: Train, Martin Lawrence, Gene Simmons, Cheap Trick, & more!

Zack Perry

Want more news in your community? Add ABC15 as a preferred source on Google below:

Null

Latest from ABC15:

 

Report a typo