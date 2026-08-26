This weekend: Karol G, Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, Rick Springfield, Mercury and more!

PHOENIX — The weekend is here! Check out these events happening around the Valley from August 28–30.

Friday, August 28

The Science of Sorcery: An Evening at Hogwarts

When: 6 p.m. - 10 p.m.

Where: Arizona Science Center, Phoenix

Cost: Click here for ticket information

Arizona Science Center transforms into a wizarding world for a 21-and-older evening exploring the science behind potions, magic and sorcery!

Les Misérables

When: Friday at 7 p.m.; Saturday & Sunday at 1:30 & 7 p.m.

Where: The Phoenix Theatre Company, Phoenix

Cost: Tickets start at $59

Winner of eight Tony Awards, including Best Musical, Les Misérables returns to the stage and tells a timeless story of courage, love, and sacrifice, set against the backdrop of 19th-century France. Enjoy one of the most iconic musicals of all time, featuring unforgettable songs like “I Dreamed a Dream,” “On My Own,” and “One Day More.”

Roald Dahl’s Matilda the Musical

When: Friday at 7 p.m.; Saturday at 2 & 7 p.m.; Sunday at 2 p.m.

Where: Herberger Theater Center, Phoenix

Cost: Tickets start at $27.50

Valley Youth Theatre presents the Tony Award-winning musical about Matilda, a brilliant young girl with psychokinetic powers who refuses to let cruel adults control her future. Based on Roald Dahl’s book, the family-friendly production features music and lyrics by Tim Minchin.

Mount Westmore: Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, E-40, Too $hort & More

When: Friday at 8 p.m.

Where: Desert Diamond Arena, Glendale

Cost: Tickets start at $25

West Coast hip-hop supergroup Mount Westmore brings Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, E-40 and Too $hort together for a night featuring more than three decades of hits.

AP Images

Tracy Lawrence: No Alibis Tour

When: 8 p.m.

Where: The Showroom at Wild Horse Pass, Chandler

Cost: Click here for ticket information

Country singer Tracy Lawrence brings his No Alibis Tour to Chandler for a night of ’90s country favorites. Fans can expect hits including “Time Marches On,” “Alibis,” “Paint Me a Birmingham” and “Find Out Who Your Friends Are.”

Amy Harris/Amy Harris/Invision/AP Tracy Lawrence performs during the 2023 CMA Fest on Saturday, June 10, 2023, at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

Raja 50: Ilaiyaraaja Live in Concert

When: 8 p.m.

Where: Arizona Financial Theatre, Phoenix

Cost: Tickets start at $35.50

Legendary Indian composer Ilaiyaraaja celebrates 50 years in music with a live performance spanning his influential career. The all-ages concert will showcase the artist’s signature blend of Indian folk and classical Carnatic music with Western symphonic arrangements.

Saturday, August 29

Downtown Phoenix Farmers Market

When: 7:30 - 11:30 a.m.

Where: Arizona Center, Phoenix

Cost: Free event

Shop from local farmers, food producers, artisans and other small businesses during the weekly outdoor market. Visitors can browse fresh produce, prepared foods, handmade products and locally produced goods.

Downtown Phoenix Farmers Market

2026 Street League Skateboarding: Tempe Takeover

When: 2:15 p.m.

Where: Mullett Arena, Tempe

Cost: Tickets start around $46

Some of the world’s best street skateboarders compete on a custom-built course during the SLS Tempe Takeover. The event features men’s and women’s finals, a wildcard competition and a high-ollie contest.

Street League Skateboarding

Karol G: Viajando Por El Mundo Tropitour

When: 7 p.m.

Where: State Farm Stadium, Glendale

Cost: Tickets start around $130

Global Latin music star Karol G brings her stadium tour to Glendale following the release of her album “Tropicoqueta.”

Rob Grabowski/AP Photo/Rob Grabowski Karol G performs during the "Viajando por el Mundo Tropitour" tour on Saturday, July 25, 2026 at Soldier Field in Chicago. (Photo by Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP)

Toronto Tempo vs. Phoenix Mercury

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Mortgage Matchup Center, Phoenix

Cost: Tickets start around $28

The Phoenix Mercury will host the Toronto Tempo on Saturday at 7 p.m. at Mortgage Matchup Center. The game is also Women’s Empowerment Night, with a T-shirt for the first 5,000 fans.

Ross D. Franklin/AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin Phoenix Mercury forward Alyssa Thomas (25) drives to the basket against Portland Fire forward Emily Engstler (21) during the second half of a WNBA basketball game, Sunday, Aug. 16, 2026, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Dollar Beer Night: Indy Eleven vs. Phoenix Rising FC

When: 7:30 p.m.

Where: Phoenix Rising Stadium, Phoenix

Cost: Tickets start at $18

Phoenix Rising FC hosts Indy Eleven in a USL Championship matchup featuring $1 beers and post-match penalty kicks for fans.

Channel Tres: The Enigma Tour

When: 9 p.m.

Where: The Van Buren, Phoenix

Cost: Tickets start around $50

Channel Tres brings his Enigma Tour to downtown Phoenix with special guest Yamagucci.

Scott Roth/Scott Roth/Invision/AP Channel Tres performs at The Surf Lodge on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, in Montauk, N.Y. (Photo by Scott Roth/Invision/AP)

Sunday, August 30

La Mesa: Culture, Healing and the Medicine of Food

When: 3 p.m. - 5 p.m.

Where: ASU Art Museum, Tempe

Cost: Free event; RSVP requested

ASU Art Museum hosts a community health panel exploring food as medicine and the connections between cooking, culture and wellness. The conversation will feature cultural practitioners and scholars sharing perspectives on traditional healing and foodways, with tamales available for guests.

Rick Springfield with The Black Moods

When: 7:30 p.m.

Where: Celebrity Theatre, Phoenix

Cost: Tickets start around $47

Grammy-winning singer Rick Springfield performs hits from his decades-long career with special guest The Black Moods. Springfield is best known for songs including “Jessie’s Girl,” “Don’t Talk to Strangers” and “Love Somebody.”