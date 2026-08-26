This weekend: Karol G, Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, Rick Springfield, Mercury and more!

PHOENIX — The weekend is here! Check out these events happening around the Valley from August 28–30.
Friday, August 28
The Science of Sorcery: An Evening at Hogwarts
When: 6 p.m. - 10 p.m.
Where: Arizona Science Center, Phoenix
Cost: Click here for ticket information
Arizona Science Center transforms into a wizarding world for a 21-and-older evening exploring the science behind potions, magic and sorcery!
When: Friday at 7 p.m.; Saturday & Sunday at 1:30 & 7 p.m.
Where: The Phoenix Theatre Company, Phoenix
Cost: Tickets start at $59
Winner of eight Tony Awards, including Best Musical, Les Misérables returns to the stage and tells a timeless story of courage, love, and sacrifice, set against the backdrop of 19th-century France. Enjoy one of the most iconic musicals of all time, featuring unforgettable songs like “I Dreamed a Dream,” “On My Own,” and “One Day More.”
Roald Dahl’s Matilda the Musical
When: Friday at 7 p.m.; Saturday at 2 & 7 p.m.; Sunday at 2 p.m.
Where: Herberger Theater Center, Phoenix
Cost: Tickets start at $27.50
Valley Youth Theatre presents the Tony Award-winning musical about Matilda, a brilliant young girl with psychokinetic powers who refuses to let cruel adults control her future. Based on Roald Dahl’s book, the family-friendly production features music and lyrics by Tim Minchin.
Mount Westmore: Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, E-40, Too $hort & More
When: Friday at 8 p.m.
Where: Desert Diamond Arena, Glendale
Cost: Tickets start at $25
West Coast hip-hop supergroup Mount Westmore brings Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, E-40 and Too $hort together for a night featuring more than three decades of hits.
Tracy Lawrence: No Alibis Tour
When: 8 p.m.
Where: The Showroom at Wild Horse Pass, Chandler
Cost: Click here for ticket information
Country singer Tracy Lawrence brings his No Alibis Tour to Chandler for a night of ’90s country favorites. Fans can expect hits including “Time Marches On,” “Alibis,” “Paint Me a Birmingham” and “Find Out Who Your Friends Are.”
Raja 50: Ilaiyaraaja Live in Concert
When: 8 p.m.
Where: Arizona Financial Theatre, Phoenix
Cost: Tickets start at $35.50
Legendary Indian composer Ilaiyaraaja celebrates 50 years in music with a live performance spanning his influential career. The all-ages concert will showcase the artist’s signature blend of Indian folk and classical Carnatic music with Western symphonic arrangements.
Saturday, August 29
Downtown Phoenix Farmers Market
When: 7:30 - 11:30 a.m.
Where: Arizona Center, Phoenix
Cost: Free event
Shop from local farmers, food producers, artisans and other small businesses during the weekly outdoor market. Visitors can browse fresh produce, prepared foods, handmade products and locally produced goods.
2026 Street League Skateboarding: Tempe Takeover
When: 2:15 p.m.
Where: Mullett Arena, Tempe
Cost: Tickets start around $46
Some of the world’s best street skateboarders compete on a custom-built course during the SLS Tempe Takeover. The event features men’s and women’s finals, a wildcard competition and a high-ollie contest.
Karol G: Viajando Por El Mundo Tropitour
When: 7 p.m.
Where: State Farm Stadium, Glendale
Cost: Tickets start around $130
Global Latin music star Karol G brings her stadium tour to Glendale following the release of her album “Tropicoqueta.”
Toronto Tempo vs. Phoenix Mercury
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Mortgage Matchup Center, Phoenix
Cost: Tickets start around $28
The Phoenix Mercury will host the Toronto Tempo on Saturday at 7 p.m. at Mortgage Matchup Center. The game is also Women’s Empowerment Night, with a T-shirt for the first 5,000 fans.
Dollar Beer Night: Indy Eleven vs. Phoenix Rising FC
When: 7:30 p.m.
Where: Phoenix Rising Stadium, Phoenix
Cost: Tickets start at $18
Phoenix Rising FC hosts Indy Eleven in a USL Championship matchup featuring $1 beers and post-match penalty kicks for fans.
When: 9 p.m.
Where: The Van Buren, Phoenix
Cost: Tickets start around $50
Channel Tres brings his Enigma Tour to downtown Phoenix with special guest Yamagucci.
Sunday, August 30
La Mesa: Culture, Healing and the Medicine of Food
When: 3 p.m. - 5 p.m.
Where: ASU Art Museum, Tempe
Cost: Free event; RSVP requested
ASU Art Museum hosts a community health panel exploring food as medicine and the connections between cooking, culture and wellness. The conversation will feature cultural practitioners and scholars sharing perspectives on traditional healing and foodways, with tamales available for guests.
Rick Springfield with The Black Moods
When: 7:30 p.m.
Where: Celebrity Theatre, Phoenix
Cost: Tickets start around $47
Grammy-winning singer Rick Springfield performs hits from his decades-long career with special guest The Black Moods. Springfield is best known for songs including “Jessie’s Girl,” “Don’t Talk to Strangers” and “Love Somebody.”
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