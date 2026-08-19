This weekend: Train, Mt. Joy, Martin Lawrence, Gene Simmons, Cheap Trick, D-backs giveaway, & more!

PHOENIX — The weekend is here! Check out these fun events happening around the Valley on August 21–23.
Friday, August 21
Cincinnati Reds vs. Arizona Diamondbacks
When: Friday at 6:40 p.m.; Saturday at 5:10 p.m.; Sunday at 1:15 p.m.
Where: Chase Field, Phoenix
Cost: Tickets start around $30
The Arizona Diamondbacks host the Cincinnati Reds for a three-game series at Chase Field. Friday is Faith & Family Night, featuring a free postgame concert by award-winning Christian recording artist Matthew West. Hispanic Heritage Weekend continues Saturday and Sunday, with the first 25,000 fans at Saturday’s game receiving a free Serpientes Haboob Globe.
TRAIN - Drops of Jupiter: 25 Years in the Atmosphere
When: 6:45 p.m.
Where: Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre, Phoenix
Cost: Ticket prices vary
Train celebrates the 25th anniversary of its career-defining album “Drops of Jupiter” with a summer tour featuring special guests Barenaked Ladies and Matt Nathanson.
Tyler Henry: An Evening of Hope and Healing
When: 8 p.m.
Where: Salt River Grand Ballroom at Talking Stick Resort, Scottsdale
Cost: Tickets start at $55
Medium and television personality Tyler Henry brings his live show to Scottsdale, sharing how he communicates with the other side, answering audience questions and giving live audience readings.
Martin Lawrence: "Y'all Still Know What It Is!" Tour
When: 8 p.m.
Where: The Showroom at Wild Horse Pass, Chandler
Cost: Tickets start at $79
Comedy legend Martin Lawrence brings his “Y’all Still Know What It Is!” tour to Chandler for a night of sharp storytelling, memorable characters and high-energy stand-up.
Team Boxing League “Hot Summer Fights” Semifinals
When: Friday & Saturday at 7 p.m.
Where: We-Ko-Pa Casino Resort, Fort McDowell
Cost: $25 general admission
Four professional boxing teams battle for a place in the Team Boxing League championship. The Philadelphia Smoke face the San Antonio Snipers on Friday, followed by the Miami Assassins against the Las Vegas Hustle on Saturday.
Saturday, August 22
NFL Preseason: Dallas Cowboys vs. Arizona Cardinals
When: 7 p.m.
Where: State Farm Stadium, Glendale
Cost: Tickets start around $45
The Arizona Cardinals face the Dallas Cowboys in their only home game of the 2026 preseason. The game’s “Play Football” theme will also celebrate youth and high school football across Arizona.
Phoenix Mercury vs. Atlanta Dream
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Mortgage Matchup Center, Phoenix
Cost: Tickets start around $29
The Phoenix Mercury host the Atlanta Dream in a late-season WNBA matchup at Mortgage Matchup Center.
Mt. Joy 2026: Celebrating 10 Years of Mt. Joy
When: 8 p.m.
Where: Arizona Financial Theatre, Phoenix
Cost: Tickets start around $67
Indie-rock band Mt. Joy celebrates its 10th anniversary with a career-spanning concert at Arizona Financial Theatre.
When: 8 p.m.
Where: Salt River Grand Ballroom at Talking Stick Resort, Scottsdale
Cost: Tickets start at $50
KISS co-founder and Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee Gene Simmons brings his solo band to Scottsdale for a 21-and-older rock show.
Sunday, August 23
When: 7 p.m.
Where: The Showroom at Wild Horse Pass, Chandler
Cost: Tickets currently start around $67; prices may change
Rock & Roll Hall of Fame band Cheap Trick brings decades of power-pop and rock favorites to The Showroom at Wild Horse Pass.
Tori Amos: In Times of Dragons Tour
When: 7:30 p.m.
Where: Arizona Financial Theatre, Phoenix
Cost: Tickets start around $65
Singer-songwriter and pianist Tori Amos brings her In Times of Dragons Tour to downtown Phoenix with special guest Bartees Strange.
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