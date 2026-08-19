This weekend: Train, Mt. Joy, Martin Lawrence, Gene Simmons, Cheap Trick, D-backs giveaway, & more!

PHOENIX — The weekend is here! Check out these fun events happening around the Valley on August 21–23.

Friday, August 21

Cincinnati Reds vs. Arizona Diamondbacks

When: Friday at 6:40 p.m.; Saturday at 5:10 p.m.; Sunday at 1:15 p.m.

Where: Chase Field, Phoenix

Cost: Tickets start around $30

The Arizona Diamondbacks host the Cincinnati Reds for a three-game series at Chase Field. Friday is Faith & Family Night, featuring a free postgame concert by award-winning Christian recording artist Matthew West. Hispanic Heritage Weekend continues Saturday and Sunday, with the first 25,000 fans at Saturday’s game receiving a free Serpientes Haboob Globe.

Zack Perry

TRAIN - Drops of Jupiter: 25 Years in the Atmosphere

When: 6:45 p.m.

Where: Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre, Phoenix

Cost: Ticket prices vary

Train celebrates the 25th anniversary of its career-defining album “Drops of Jupiter” with a summer tour featuring special guests Barenaked Ladies and Matt Nathanson.

Robert E. Klein/Robert E. Klein/Invision/AP Train lead vocalist Pat Monahan performs with the band at the Xfinity Center on Saturday, August 17, 2019 , in Mansfield, Mass. (Photo by Robert E. Klein]/Invision/AP)

Tyler Henry: An Evening of Hope and Healing

When: 8 p.m.

Where: Salt River Grand Ballroom at Talking Stick Resort, Scottsdale

Cost: Tickets start at $55

Medium and television personality Tyler Henry brings his live show to Scottsdale, sharing how he communicates with the other side, answering audience questions and giving live audience readings.

Scott Roth/Scott Roth/Invision/AP Tyler Henry attends Bella Magazine's 7th annual White Party at Southampton Social Club on Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019, in Southampton, NY. (Photo by Scott Roth/Invision/AP)

Martin Lawrence: "Y'all Still Know What It Is!" Tour

When: 8 p.m.

Where: The Showroom at Wild Horse Pass, Chandler

Cost: Tickets start at $79

Comedy legend Martin Lawrence brings his “Y’all Still Know What It Is!” tour to Chandler for a night of sharp storytelling, memorable characters and high-energy stand-up.

Jordan Strauss/Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP Martin Lawrence arrives at the premiere of "Michael" on Monday, April 20, 2026, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Team Boxing League “Hot Summer Fights” Semifinals

When: Friday & Saturday at 7 p.m.

Where: We-Ko-Pa Casino Resort, Fort McDowell

Cost: $25 general admission

Four professional boxing teams battle for a place in the Team Boxing League championship. The Philadelphia Smoke face the San Antonio Snipers on Friday, followed by the Miami Assassins against the Las Vegas Hustle on Saturday.

Team Boxing League

Saturday, August 22

NFL Preseason: Dallas Cowboys vs. Arizona Cardinals

When: 7 p.m.

Where: State Farm Stadium, Glendale

Cost: Tickets start around $45

The Arizona Cardinals face the Dallas Cowboys in their only home game of the 2026 preseason. The game’s “Play Football” theme will also celebrate youth and high school football across Arizona.

John Locher/AP Photo/John Locher Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Jalen Brooks, left, makes a touchdown catch against Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jermond McCoy (28) during the first half of a preseason NFL football game, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Phoenix Mercury vs. Atlanta Dream

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Mortgage Matchup Center, Phoenix

Cost: Tickets start around $29

The Phoenix Mercury host the Atlanta Dream in a late-season WNBA matchup at Mortgage Matchup Center.

Ross D. Franklin/AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin Phoenix Mercury forward Alyssa Thomas (25) shoots over Indiana Fever center Aliyah Boston (7) during the second half of a WNBA basketball game, Thursday, July 9, 2026, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Mt. Joy 2026: Celebrating 10 Years of Mt. Joy

When: 8 p.m.

Where: Arizona Financial Theatre, Phoenix

Cost: Tickets start around $67

Indie-rock band Mt. Joy celebrates its 10th anniversary with a career-spanning concert at Arizona Financial Theatre.

Amy Harris/AP Photo/Amy Harris Matt Quinn of Mt. Joy performs during BottleRock Napa Valley on Sunday, May 24, 2026, at the Napa Valley Expo in Napa, Calif. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

Gene Simmons Band

When: 8 p.m.

Where: Salt River Grand Ballroom at Talking Stick Resort, Scottsdale

Cost: Tickets start at $50

KISS co-founder and Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee Gene Simmons brings his solo band to Scottsdale for a 21-and-older rock show.

William Liang/AP Photo/William Liang Gene Simmons from the band KISS gestures before a baseball game between the Kansas City Royals and Los Angeles Angels, Saturday, Aug. 15, 2026, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/William Liang)

Sunday, August 23

Cheap Trick

When: 7 p.m.

Where: The Showroom at Wild Horse Pass, Chandler

Cost: Tickets currently start around $67; prices may change

Rock & Roll Hall of Fame band Cheap Trick brings decades of power-pop and rock favorites to The Showroom at Wild Horse Pass.

Rob Grabowski/Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP Rick Nielsen, left, and Robin Zander of Cheap Trick perform on Friday, Aug. 8, 2025, at Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre in Tinley Park, Ill. (Photo by Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP)

Tori Amos: In Times of Dragons Tour

When: 7:30 p.m.

Where: Arizona Financial Theatre, Phoenix

Cost: Tickets start around $65

Singer-songwriter and pianist Tori Amos brings her In Times of Dragons Tour to downtown Phoenix with special guest Bartees Strange.

Mark Humphrey/AP Tori Amos performs during the Bonnaroo music festival on Friday, June 11, 2010 in Manchester, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

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