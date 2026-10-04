WATCH: Soccer fans face off in the Valley

GLENDALE, Ariz. — One of international soccer's biggest rivalries returned to the Valley Saturday night as the United States and Mexico faced off at State Farm Stadium.

Fresh off co-hosting the 2026 World Cup alongside Canada, the two countries brought their historic rivalry to Arizona, drawing passionate fans eager to cheer on their national teams.

ABC15's Adam Klepp captures the sights and sounds from Glendale, where fans came together for a night of international soccer.