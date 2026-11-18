MESA, AZ — Arizona voters will decide whether cities like Mesa can keep their speed and red-light cameras.

On Nov. 3, 61% of Arizona voters approved Proposition 319. The measure bans cities and towns from adding new photo enforcement cameras. It also requires cities that already use the cameras to ask their own voters whether to keep them.

A city spokesperson says Mesa runs intersection safety cameras at 17 locations and in nine school zones.

At Highland Junior High School, Mesa police use a portable camera system to enforce the speed limit around campus. A city news release says photo enforcement has lowered average speeds in school zones by five miles per hour.

The passage of Prop 319 makes these changes:



No new cameras. Cities without photo enforcement contracts by the end of 2026 can’t add them.

Existing programs need local approval. Cities that already use cameras, such as Mesa, Tempe and Phoenix, can keep them for now. Their voters then have to approve the programs to keep them running.

10-year renewals. An approved program would run for 10 years before going back to voters.

Rejected programs end fast. If voters say no, the city has 90 days to shut the cameras off.

Early indications are that the question will appear on the ballot in November 2027.

Drivers are split. Some say the cameras make roads safer.

“I think that if we’re responsible, and we’re careful how we drive, and we drive defensively … I think it works,” said Ty Russell.

Others worry about what happens to the data the cameras collect.

“If they’re being used to track people’s behavior, and give that data to the police, and we don’t know our privacy protections, I don’t love that,” said Marisa Rivera.

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