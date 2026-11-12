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Mesa police investigating reported shooting and explosion that damaged officer's patrol vehicle

One officer was taken to a hospital as a precaution
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An officer was taken to a hospital after an explosion damaged his patrol vehicle during a shots-fired investigation in Mesa.

Just before 6 a.m. Thursday, Mesa police officers responded to the area of Ellsworth Road near U.S. 60 following reports of shots fired.

While officers were checking the surrounding area, an officer near 96th Street and Sunland Avenue reported an explosion that caused damage to his patrol vehicle. The officer was taken to a hospital as a precaution, officials say.

Officers are investigating both scenes. Police are asking the community to avoid the area while officers continue their investigation.

ABC15 is working to get more details on this developing story.

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