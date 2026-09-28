Schnepf Farms adds new attractions for Pumpkin & Chili Party

QUEEN CREEK, AZ — The Pumpkin & Chili Party at Queen Creek’s Schnepf Farms is going big for its 85th anniversary celebration, as it will add five new rides, expanded attractions and new food experiences ahead of this season’s opening on Oct. 1.

This year’s investment represents one of the most significant expansions in Schnepf Farms’ long history. These are the five new rides that will be added:



The Peach Pit (drop tower)

Schnepf Giant Slide

Barnyard Stampede (roller coaster)

Barnstormers (classic 1950s-style paratrooper attraction)

The Coffee Cup Swirl (classic teacup ride)

Staple attractions such as the corn maze, petting zoo and Hillbilly Bob’s Pig Races will return, as will the farm’s famous chili, freshly baked cinnamon rolls, succotash, barbecue, burgers and specialty desserts.

Read more of this story from our partners at KTAR News here.