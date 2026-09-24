This weekend: The Phantom of the Opera, Dinosaurs in the Desert, FoodieLand, and more!

PHOENIX — The weekend is here! Check out these fun events happening around the Valley from September 25-27.
Friday, September 25
When: Friday from 3-10 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday from 1-10 p.m.
Where: Phoenix Raceway, Avondale
Cost: $15 admission
FoodieLand Food Festival brings a massive outdoor food experience to Phoenix Raceway with more than 200 food, shopping, and entertainment vendors featuring flavors from around the world.
When: September 25 - November 1
Where: Phoenix Events Complex, Phoenix
Cost: Admission starts at $21
Harvest Nights features a giant 7.5-acre corn maze, pumpkin patch, illuminated pumpkin trail, farm animals, vendors, and family-friendly activities.
When: September 25 - November 1
Where: 14470 W Tierra Buena Ln, Surprise
Cost: $18 admission
The Desert Fall Festival spans 13 acres with an excavator experience, pumpkin maze, ziplines, apple cannons, live entertainment, food, and photo opportunities.
When: Friday at 7 p.m.
Where: Celebrity Theatre, Phoenix
Cost: Tickets start around $47
Country singer Justin Moore brings his traditional country sound and hits including "Small Town USA" and "If Heaven Wasn't So Far Away" to Celebrity Theatre.
When: Friday at 7:05 p.m.; Saturday at 5:05 p.m.; Sunday at 2:30 p.m.
Where: American Family Fields of Phoenix, Phoenix
Cost: Tickets required
The Mexican Baseball Fiesta combines three days of baseball at American Family Fields of Phoenix with Mexican Winter League teams, college matchups, live music, and authentic food.
LE SSERAFIM – 2026 LE SSERAFIM 'PUREFLOW' Tour
When: Friday at 7:30 p.m.
Where: Mortgage Matchup Center, Phoenix
Cost: Tickets start around $57
K-pop group LE SSERAFIM makes a Phoenix stop on its 2026 "PUREFLOW" Tour.
When: Friday at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; Sunday at 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.
Where: ASU Gammage, Tempe
Cost: Tickets required
Andrew Lloyd Webber's iconic musical continues its run at ASU Gammage this weekend.
When: Friday at 8 p.m.
Where: Desert Diamond Arena, Glendale
Cost: Tickets required
Mexican singer-songwriter Carín León brings his De Sonora Para El Mundo Tour to the Valley.
Saturday, September 26
When: September 26, 2026 – April 30, 2027
Where: Phoenix Zoo, Phoenix
Cost: Included with general admission or membership
Life-size dinosaurs take over the Phoenix Zoo for Dinosaurs in the Desert, with fossil digging, photo opportunities, and special dinosaur-themed activities.
When: Saturday at 7:30 p.m.; Sunday at 2 p.m.
Where: Herberger Theater Center, Phoenix
Cost: Tickets start at $60
Arizona Opera presents a comedic production inspired by the friendship between Supreme Court Justices Antonin Scalia and Ruth Bader Ginsburg.
When: Saturday and Sunday
Where: Queen Creek Olive Mill, Queen Creek
Cost: Free admission
Celebrate all things garlic with fresh-grown garlic, food, cooking demonstrations, live music, tastings, and vendors.
Free Action & Adventure Festival
When: Saturday at 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.
Where: Arizona Boardwalk, Scottsdale
Cost: Free admission
A free family-friendly festival featuring action heroes, a 300-foot zipline, carnival games, face painting, live entertainment, and prizes.
When: Saturday at 5 - 11 p.m.
Where: Saigon Center Plaza, 2051 N. Arizona Ave., Chandler
Cost: Free admission
The Arizona Moon Festival celebrates Asian culture with lion dances, martial arts demonstrations, multicultural performances, a cultural parade, Asian street food, vendors, and activities for kids. Admission and parking are free.
Disney Descendants, ZOMBIES & Camp Rock: Worlds Collide Concert Tour
When: Saturday at 7 p.m.
Where: Mortgage Matchup Center, Phoenix
Cost: Tickets start around $57
Stars and songs from "Descendants," "ZOMBIES" and "Camp Rock" come together for a live Disney concert experience.
When: Saturday at 8 p.m.
Where: Wild Horse Pass, Chandler
Cost: Tickets start at $59
Comedian and actor Mike Epps takes the stage in Chandler for a night of stand-up comedy.
When: Saturday at 8 p.m.
Where: Talking Stick Resort, Scottsdale
Cost: Tickets required
Rock band Collective Soul performs hits including "Shine," "December" and "The World I Know" at Talking Stick Resort.
Sunday, September 27
When: Sunday at 7:30 p.m.
Where: Mesa Arts Center, Mesa
Cost: Tickets start at $54.50
A live band performs Yuki Hayashi's "My Hero Academia" score alongside visuals celebrating the anime series.
When: Now - September 27
Where: Participating restaurants across Arizona
Cost: Prix-fixe menus for $33, $44 or $55
It’s the final weekend of Fall Arizona Restaurant Week, giving diners one last chance to try special three-course prix-fixe menus at participating restaurants across the state.
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