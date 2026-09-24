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This weekend: The Phantom of the Opera, Dinosaurs in the Desert, FoodieLand, and more!

The weekend is here! Check out these fun events happening around the Valley from September 25-27.
This weekend: The Phantom of the Opera, Dinosaurs in the Desert, FoodieLand and more!
Weekend Events September 25-27.png
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PHOENIX — The weekend is here! Check out these fun events happening around the Valley from September 25-27.

Friday, September 25

FoodieLand Food Festival

When: Friday from 3-10 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday from 1-10 p.m.
Where: Phoenix Raceway, Avondale
Cost: $15 admission

FoodieLand Food Festival brings a massive outdoor food experience to Phoenix Raceway with more than 200 food, shopping, and entertainment vendors featuring flavors from around the world.

Harvest Nights

When: September 25 - November 1
Where: Phoenix Events Complex, Phoenix
Cost: Admission starts at $21

Harvest Nights features a giant 7.5-acre corn maze, pumpkin patch, illuminated pumpkin trail, farm animals, vendors, and family-friendly activities.

Illuminated pumpkin trail shines bright at Harvest Nights

Desert Fall Festival

When: September 25 - November 1
Where: 14470 W Tierra Buena Ln, Surprise
Cost: $18 admission

The Desert Fall Festival spans 13 acres with an excavator experience, pumpkin maze, ziplines, apple cannons, live entertainment, food, and photo opportunities.

Desert Fall Festival debuts in Surprise with autumn attractions

Justin Moore

When: Friday at 7 p.m.
Where: Celebrity Theatre, Phoenix
Cost: Tickets start around $47

Country singer Justin Moore brings his traditional country sound and hits including "Small Town USA" and "If Heaven Wasn't So Far Away" to Celebrity Theatre.

Justin Moore
Justin Moore performs at the iHeartRadio Country Festival held at the Frank Erwin Center on Saturday, May 2, 2015 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Jack Plunkett/Invision/AP)

Mexican Baseball Fiesta

When: Friday at 7:05 p.m.; Saturday at 5:05 p.m.; Sunday at 2:30 p.m.
Where: American Family Fields of Phoenix, Phoenix
Cost: Tickets required

The Mexican Baseball Fiesta combines three days of baseball at American Family Fields of Phoenix with Mexican Winter League teams, college matchups, live music, and authentic food.

2025 at American Family Fields of Phoenix | Mexican Baseball Fiesta
2025 at American Family Fields of Phoenix | Mexican Baseball Fiesta

LE SSERAFIM – 2026 LE SSERAFIM 'PUREFLOW' Tour

When: Friday at 7:30 p.m.
Where: Mortgage Matchup Center, Phoenix
Cost: Tickets start around $57

K-pop group LE SSERAFIM makes a Phoenix stop on its 2026 "PUREFLOW" Tour.

New York New Year
Le Sserafim performs in Times Square in New York on New Year's Eve on Wednesday, Dec. 31, 2025. (AP Photo/Ted Shaffrey)

The Phantom of the Opera

When: Friday at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; Sunday at 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.
Where: ASU Gammage, Tempe
Cost: Tickets required

Andrew Lloyd Webber's iconic musical continues its run at ASU Gammage this weekend.

Carín León

When: Friday at 8 p.m.
Where: Desert Diamond Arena, Glendale
Cost: Tickets required

Mexican singer-songwriter Carín León brings his De Sonora Para El Mundo Tour to the Valley.

2025 Latin Grammys - Show
Carin Leon performs during the 2025 Latin Grammys on Thursday, Nov. 13, 2025, at MGM Grand in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Saturday, September 26

Dinosaurs in the Desert

When: September 26, 2026 – April 30, 2027
Where: Phoenix Zoo, Phoenix
Cost: Included with general admission or membership

Life-size dinosaurs take over the Phoenix Zoo for Dinosaurs in the Desert, with fossil digging, photo opportunities, and special dinosaur-themed activities.

‘Dinosaurs in the Desert’ to open in October at the Phoenix Zoo

Scalia/Ginsburg: An Opera

When: Saturday at 7:30 p.m.; Sunday at 2 p.m.
Where: Herberger Theater Center, Phoenix
Cost: Tickets start at $60

Arizona Opera presents a comedic production inspired by the friendship between Supreme Court Justices Antonin Scalia and Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

13th Annual Garlic Festival

When: Saturday and Sunday
Where: Queen Creek Olive Mill, Queen Creek
Cost: Free admission

Celebrate all things garlic with fresh-grown garlic, food, cooking demonstrations, live music, tastings, and vendors.

Garlic Festival.jpeg

Free Action & Adventure Festival

When: Saturday at 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.
Where: Arizona Boardwalk, Scottsdale
Cost: Free admission

A free family-friendly festival featuring action heroes, a 300-foot zipline, carnival games, face painting, live entertainment, and prizes.

FREE Action & Adventure Festival .jpg

Arizona Moon Festival

When: Saturday at 5 - 11 p.m.
Where: Saigon Center Plaza, 2051 N. Arizona Ave., Chandler
Cost: Free admission

The Arizona Moon Festival celebrates Asian culture with lion dances, martial arts demonstrations, multicultural performances, a cultural parade, Asian street food, vendors, and activities for kids. Admission and parking are free.

The Arizona Moon Festival.jpeg

Disney Descendants, ZOMBIES & Camp Rock: Worlds Collide Concert Tour

When: Saturday at 7 p.m.
Where: Mortgage Matchup Center, Phoenix
Cost: Tickets start around $57

Stars and songs from "Descendants," "ZOMBIES" and "Camp Rock" come together for a live Disney concert experience.

Mike Epps

When: Saturday at 8 p.m.
Where: Wild Horse Pass, Chandler
Cost: Tickets start at $59

Comedian and actor Mike Epps takes the stage in Chandler for a night of stand-up comedy.

Mike Epps
Mike Epps Performs at The In Real Life Comedy Tour at State Farm Arena on Friday, May 7, 2021, in Atlanta. (Photo by Robb Cohen/Invision/AP)

Collective Soul

When: Saturday at 8 p.m.
Where: Talking Stick Resort, Scottsdale
Cost: Tickets required

Rock band Collective Soul performs hits including "Shine," "December" and "The World I Know" at Talking Stick Resort.

Collective Soul
Ed Roland of Collective Soul performs during the Summer of '99 and Beyond Cruise on Saturday, April 18, 2026, on board the Norwegian Joy. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

Sunday, September 27

My Hero Academia in Concert

When: Sunday at 7:30 p.m.
Where: Mesa Arts Center, Mesa
Cost: Tickets start at $54.50

A live band performs Yuki Hayashi's "My Hero Academia" score alongside visuals celebrating the anime series.

My Hero Academia in Concert .jpeg

Fall Arizona Restaurant Week

When: Now - September 27
Where: Participating restaurants across Arizona
Cost: Prix-fixe menus for $33, $44 or $55

It’s the final weekend of Fall Arizona Restaurant Week, giving diners one last chance to try special three-course prix-fixe menus at participating restaurants across the state.

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