Cactus League spring training generates record $806.9 million economic impact for Arizona in 2026

PHOENIX — The 2026 Cactus League spring training season generated $806.9 million in total economic output for Arizona, setting a new record, according to a study by the Seidman Research Institute at Arizona State University's W.P. Carey School of Business.

The season also contributed $495.8 million to Arizona's Gross Domestic Product — another record. Both figures are the highest since economists began measuring spring training's financial impact more than 20 years ago.

Dr. Anthony Evans, Center Director at the Seidman Research Institute, authored the study.

"To put it into context, the Grand Canyon's tourism study about two years ago suggested it brought in about a billion dollars; this is about forty percent of it in about four weeks," Evans said.

The study found that out-of-state visitors alone directly spent $374 million on lodging, food and drink, retail, in-state transit and other local entertainment. Researchers conducted face-to-face surveys with 3,999 out-of-state visitors at all 10 Cactus League ballparks, measuring only new dollars that flowed into Arizona because of spring training.

Spending by Cactus League visitors created 5,500 annual jobs, paying $297.2 million in 2026. Spring training also directly generated $43.9 million in taxes for the state ($22.2 million), Maricopa County ($4.4 million) and local governments ($16.2 million).

The strong economic numbers were driven by another solid season at the gate. The Cactus League drew 1,753,849 fans to 237 games — an average of 7,400 per game. Attendance climbed for the fifth consecutive season.

"Last year we had record temperatures, and we still made it work, and attendance still went up," Evans said.

Six out of 10 Cactus League attendees came from out of state, and two out of three called spring training the "sole or primary reason" for visiting Arizona. The median travel party attended 3 games, spent 4 nights in Arizona, and spent $385.71 per day.

Cactus League Executive Director Bridget Binsbacher highlighted the season's strong attendance across more than 230 games.

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"The Cactus League's economic impact is as enduring as baseball itself," Binsbacher said. "The numbers don't lie: 2026 was another banner season for spring training in Arizona."

The economic benefits extended beyond Maricopa County. The survey found 20.3% of fans planned to visit another part of Arizona during their trip, with North Central Arizona — including Sedona, Prescott, Payson and Globe — and Northern Arizona — including the Grand Canyon, Flagstaff and Monument Valley — as the two most popular destinations.

Founded with 2 teams in 1947, the Cactus League has grown to 15 Major League Baseball teams training at 10 facilities in 8 municipalities and a tribal community across Maricopa County.

However, the league's economic future could face uncertainty. With MLB's current Collective Bargaining Agreement set to expire on December 1, a potential lockout looms. In 2022, a lockout compressed spring training to roughly 3 weeks, with teams playing only 15 to 18 games instead of the usual 30-plus.

The Cactus League says it does not have a seat at the bargaining table.

"That's a really difficult conversation, because all of the agreements and all these facilities are unique; the terms and conditions are unique to each individual operation," Binsbacher said.

If an agreement is reached, pitchers and catchers are scheduled to report in February.

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