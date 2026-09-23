WATCH: Candidates for Arizona Attorney General participate in debate ahead of November election

PHOENIX — Arizona's General Election happens this November! In the lead up to the election, we are giving you a chance to hear directly from the candidates who are taking part in a debate.

We're partnering with the Arizona Clean Elections Commission and the Arizona Media Association to bring you key primary race debates live.

In the video player below, watch the full debate between Attorney General candidates: (incumbent) Dem. Kris Mayes & Rep. Warren Peterson

ABC15 Arizona Live Video

SEE PREVIOUS DEBATES:

Congressional District 6 (CD-6): Rep. Juan Ciscomani & Dem. JoAnna Mendoza

Arizona Superintendent of Public Instruction: Rep. Kimberly Yee & Dem. Teresa Leyba Ruiz

Arizona Corporation Commission: Rep. Kevin Thompson, Dem. Jonathon Hill & Dem. Clara Pratte

