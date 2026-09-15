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WATCH: Candidates debate for Arizona Superintendent of Public Instruction

You can watch the latest headlines and weather from ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix any time on-air, online, and on the ABC15 mobile and streaming apps.
Latest headlines from ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix
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PHOENIX — Ahead of the November election, we are giving you a chance to hear directly from the candidates in the lead-up to the vote.

We're partnering with the Arizona Clean Elections Commission and the Arizona Media Association to bring you key race debates live.

RECENT DEBATE: Candidates for Arizona's Corporation Commission take part in debate

Candidates Teresa Leyba Ruiz and Kimberly Yee are both expected to attend the debate.

The candidates for Arizona Superintendent of Public Instruction are set to take the debate stage tonight at 6 p.m. Watch in the player below.

ABC15 Arizona Live Video

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