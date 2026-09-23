Let ABC15 know volunteers help viewers get their consumer problems solved!

Three viewers came to the Let ABC15 Know team with very different consumer problems — and all three walked away with their issues resolved, thanks to our Let ABC15 Know Better Business Bureau volunteers.

Diane, Apache Junction — Air conditioner rebate

Diane, from Apache Junction, emailed the Let ABC15 Know team after purchasing a new air conditioner and being promised a $300 rebate. She said she filled out the required paperwork but never received her money.

BBB volunteer Betty contacted the air conditioning company on Diane's behalf. After a few weeks of back and forth, Diane finally received her check!

"Happy to let you know that I have received the rebate for my air conditioner. Thank you for your help!" Diane wrote in an e-mail to Betty.

Cindy — Medical billing mix-up

Viewer Cindy called the Let ABC15 Know team after a medical billing dispute left her out of pocket for a procedure her insurance already paid for.

"The doctor's office double billed. They billed me and they billed Humana, and both of us paid the doctor. So, the doctor has been paid twice for this procedure," Cindy explained in her voicemail.

"If you can help me get my money that I paid for the procedure. I would appreciate it," Cindy said.

BBB volunteer Lisa recommended Cindy file a dispute with her credit card company and submit all her documents as proof the doctor's office had already been paid. The bank issued Cindy a refund.

"You are the reason this was fixed! Thank you!" Cindy said in an e-mail to Lisa.

Pat, Sun City — Security company contract dispute

Pat, from Sun City, emailed Let ABC15 Know after receiving a letter saying her security company wasn't paying its bills and her service would be cancelled, but Pat said she had already paid ahead for three years of service.

"I was just so totally upset!" Pat explained.

Pat said she repeatedly reached out to her security company to figure out what was going on but couldn't get through.

"Immediately tried to call my security company, and no one would answer the phones. And I tried several times, and still, you know, just nothing. So, I remembered Channel 15, and I thought, well, I'll just e-mail and see what happens," Pat said.

Our BBB volunteer Andrew took this case.

"When he called, it was it was like I don't know, just like an angel was sent to me because he he was he was just wonderful. He really was absolutely wonderful!" Pat said.

Andrew contacted the owner of the company directly. The company then came to Pat's home and installed a new panel. She also received an extension on her contract.

"They came out. They put in a new panel. I had I had one more year left on my contract with them, so they extended that year plus a couple extra months," Pat said.

Pat now encourages others to reach out when they have a consumer problem.

"Any place I go, if I hear somebody have a complaint, I say call Channel 15. They'll take care of you!" Pat said.

If you have a consumer problem, let our volunteers help you! E-mail consumer@abc15.com.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.