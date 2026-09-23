Let ABC15 Know: Arizona families say moving companies held belongings hostage and demanded thousands more

PHOENIX — Two Arizona residents say moving companies took their money, lost their belongings, and left them with no answers. Here is what happened and how to protect yourself.

Heidi said moving her items out of storage turned into a nightmare.

"It was a nightmare, just an absolute nightmare," Heidi said.

She moved to Florence, Arizona five years ago but left some belongings behind in storage in Washington state.

"The storage fee was atrocious up there, so we were like let's call a moving company and get the stuff from the storage," Heidi said.

A moving broker quoted her a total of $2,700. But on moving day, the price changed dramatically.

"The mover was like I need $3,500 more!" Heidi said.

She paid the additional amount, but then found herself dealing with three different moving companies.

"I didn't know where my stuff was. I didn't know who had it. If it was on a truck and I got pictures that it was in a storage unit in Tacoma Washington," Heidi said.

"I was furious, I was shaking, I was crying," Heidi said.

Among her belongings were irreplaceable family heirlooms.

"It was an old hutch from great grandmother that was taken across the Oregon Trail on wagon back in the day and that's priceless," Heidi said.

When asked if she felt ripped off, Heidi did not hesitate.

"Definitely, yes!" Heidi said. Her husband added in the background: "it was highway robbery!"

Thomas, a 69-year-old Sierra Vista resident, described a similar experience after giving a deposit to movers.

"I gave them close to like $1,500," Thomas said.

Thomas said he moved from Illinois back in May, but the company he thought he hired has yet to deliver his belongings.

"They actually haven't told me where my stuff is at up until this date. And I have no idea. I mean I have contacted them I have called them," Thomas said.

Among the missing items are memories he cannot replace.

"All my father's medals from WW2 and all pictures from way back when I was a baby you know stuff like that," Thomas said.

I am working with Thomas to track down his items. After more than 30 days and $5,000, Heidi finally got her belongings back. Both Thomas and Heidi were encouraged to file complaints with the Arizona Department of Public Safety.

What the data shows

The Arizona Department of Public Safety's Household Goods Division investigates issues including extended delivery times, damaged or missing items, and hostage loads. According to the department, 97 complaints have been filed against moving companies this year. 14 of those are centered around Arizona-based companies.

Tips for hiring a moving company



Get multiple estimates. The company should come to your home to assess what you have.

Watch out for overly low estimates from companies over the phone or online.

Make sure the mover and broker are registered with the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration.

You can check registration, insurance, and complaint records by searching the FMCSA database or by calling the agency directly.

Do not sign any blank documents.

Consider putting a tracking device in your items. They are inexpensive and provide peace of mind so you will know where your belongings are at all times.

If you are having issues with a moving company, file a complaint with the Arizona Department of Public Safety and the FMCSA.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.