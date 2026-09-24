Phoenix adds water storage, Scottsdale weighs new rules as Colorado River supplies shrink

PHOENIX — As Arizona prepares for less Colorado River water, Valley cities are looking at both new infrastructure and new ways to manage future water demand.

Phoenix is moving forward with a major project at one of its water treatment plants, while Scottsdale is considering new rules that could bring additional scrutiny to developments expected to use large amounts of water.

Phoenix invests in water infrastructure

Historically, about 40% of the water delivered by Phoenix has come from the Colorado River.

Some of that water is treated at the Union Hills Water Treatment Plant, one of five water treatment plants owned and operated by the city.

“It’s one of five water treatment plants the city owns and operates,” Phoenix Assistant Water Services Director Nazario Prieto said. “It’s one of two facilities that treat Colorado River water.”

The Phoenix City Council has approved an approximately $88 million construction contract for improvements at the Union Hills facility.

Adam Klepp Union Hills Water Treatment Plant in Phoenix

The Project includes construction of a new 20-million-gallon finished-water reservoir. The additional reservoir will provide more storage and flexibility for the city's water system while also allowing work to be completed on the plant's existing reservoir.

Prieto said the investment is another part of Phoenix's effort to make its water system more resilient.

“This is just another piece of that puzzle to give us a greater sense of security to ensure we can provide water to our customers not just today but into the future,” Prieto said.

Scottsdale considers new rules for large water users

Preparing for less water isn't only about building new infrastructure. Cities are also examining how much water future development could require.

Scottsdale is considering new rules that would subject proposed large water users to additional city review.

Adam Klepp

Under the proposal being considered, a new project expected to use more than 100,000 gallons of water per day could require additional city approvals, even if the property's existing zoning would otherwise allow the proposed use.

The proposal has not yet been adopted, and Scottsdale has not set a date for when the changes could take effect.

The new Colorado River water year begins Oct. 1 as Arizona prepares for a 760,000 acre-foot reduction in its Colorado River supply in 2027.