Arizona Senator Mark Kelly talks to ABC15 about possible presidential run in 2028

PHOENIX — Over the past few months, Arizona Senator Mark Kelly has been creating buzz about a possible run for the White House in 2028, telling several news outlets that he was "considering it" but had not made an official decision as of yet. He recently sat down with ABC15's Nick Ciletti to offer a little more insight into what factors he is considering.

"It's a big decision," Senator Kelly said last week to ABC15. "I have a different background than almost anybody you would expect to be considering this. I spent 25 years in the Navy, 15 at NASA. I was a combat pilot in the first Gulf War. I have a background in engineering. Most of the folks up here come from some other background. There are a lot of lawyers. I have to figure out what the country needs here as we turn the corner and turn the page on this disaster of an administration."

Senator Kelly said he is also concerned about the future of democracy.

"We need someone to put the pieces back together and get us to a better place. And have a country where you know that hard-working people get to benefit from the economy. Our country is the richest it has ever been right now. And for most people, it does not feel that way. This is a decision I'm going to make after the election, and what really matters right now is this election in November. We need people to have a plan to vote."

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According to a recent YouGov/Bowling Green Poll, on the Republican side, there appears to be a two-way race setting up among likely voters between Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio. Vice President Vance is getting 44% support from likely voters surveyed, with Sec. Rubio getting 21%.

On the Democratic side, likely voters surveyed appeared a bit more divided, with five possible candidates placing in the top five, including Sen. Kelly. Former Vice President Kamala Harris came in at the top position, although it is unclear right now if she will seek the nomination again.

To see more from the poll, click here.