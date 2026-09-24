Megan Moroney to headline Country Thunder Arizona in April 2027

FLORENCE, AZ — Country music star Megan Moroney has signed on to headline the annual Country Thunder music festival in 2027!

The festival is coming to Florence, Arizona, from April 8-11, 2027.

While Moroney is headlining the festival, event organizers have yet to announce any other performers.

Last year, Gavin Adcock, Lainey Wilson, Zach Top, Brooks & Dunn, Waylon Wyatt, Ian Munsick, Lonestar, and Scotty McCreery were among the artists to take the stage.

Tickets for the April 2027 festival are on sale now and can be purchased online here.