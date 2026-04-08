2026 Country Thunder: Everything you need to know about the music festival in Florence

FLORENCE, AZ — Dust off your boots, Country Thunder is back! The four-day country festival takes place from April 9-12.
Gavin Adcock, Lainey Wilson, Zach Top, Brooks & Dunn, Waylon Wyatt, Ian Munsick, Lonestar, and Scotty McCreery are on the list of headliners.
We’ve got you covered on what you need to know before you go, and once you’re there.
Key information
- Tickets are still available and there are multiple ticket options available, according to the festival’s website. All sales are final.
- Festival maps can be found here.
- Need a chair? Rental information can be found here.
2026 Lineup
- Thursday, April 9
- 5 p.m. | Logan Layman
- 6:30 p.m. | Jay Webb
- 8 p.m. | Waylon Wyatt
- 10 p.m. | Gavin Adcock
- Friday, April 10
- 2 p.m. | Dalton Davis
- 3:30 p.m. | Lauren Watkins
- 5 p.m. | Billy Dean & Collin Raye
- 6:30 p.m. | Jackson Dean
- 8 p.m. | Ian Munsick
- 10 p.m. | Lainey Wilson
- Saturday, April 11
- 2 p.m. | Deltona
- 3:30 p.m. | The Wilder Blue
- 5 p.m. | Lanie Gardner
- 6:30 p.m. | George Birge
- 8 p.m. | Lonestar
- 10 p.m. | Zach Top
- Sunday, April 12
- 2:30 p.m. | Annie Bosko
- 4 p.m. | Austin Snell
- 5:30 p.m. | Dasha
- 7 p.m. | Scotty McCreery
- 9 p.m. | Brooks & Dunn
- According to event officials, after the headliner has concluded their performance, DJ Griffin will take the stage in ‘Electric Thunder’ from April 9 to the 11th from 11:30 p.m. – 2 a.m. and on Sunday, April 12th from 10:30 p.m. - 1:30 a.m. And there’s more music on country grounds- check out the Copperhead Stage Lineup too.
PARKING AND TRAFFIC
- The festival is set to take place at Canyon Moon Ranch [20585 E Water Way] in Florence.
- An influx of traffic congestion in the area is expected to begin on Wednesday, April 8, the day the campgrounds open.
- All campsites now include two general admission tickets. To date, Premier Camping and the Gila River Camping are no longer available.
- According to the festival’s website, each campsite includes parking for one steering wheel vehicle. Attendees and purchase additional parking passes here.