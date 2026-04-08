2026 Country Thunder: Everything you need to know about the music festival in Florence

FLORENCE, AZ — Dust off your boots, Country Thunder is back! The four-day country festival takes place from April 9-12.

Gavin Adcock, Lainey Wilson, Zach Top, Brooks & Dunn, Waylon Wyatt, Ian Munsick, Lonestar, and Scotty McCreery are on the list of headliners.

We’ve got you covered on what you need to know before you go, and once you’re there.

ABC15

Key information

Tickets are still available and there are multiple ticket options available, according to the festival’s website. All sales are final.

Festival maps can be found here.

Need a chair? Rental information can be found here.

Thursday, April 9

5 p.m. | Logan Layman 6:30 p.m. | Jay Webb 8 p.m. | Waylon Wyatt 10 p.m. | Gavin Adcock



Friday, April 10

2 p.m. | Dalton Davis 3:30 p.m. | Lauren Watkins 5 p.m. | Billy Dean & Collin Raye 6:30 p.m. | Jackson Dean 8 p.m. | Ian Munsick 10 p.m. | Lainey Wilson



Saturday, April 11

2 p.m. | Deltona 3:30 p.m. | The Wilder Blue 5 p.m. | Lanie Gardner 6:30 p.m. | George Birge 8 p.m. | Lonestar 10 p.m. | Zach Top



Sunday, April 12

2:30 p.m. | Annie Bosko 4 p.m. | Austin Snell 5:30 p.m. | Dasha 7 p.m. | Scotty McCreery 9 p.m. | Brooks & Dunn

According to event officials, after the headliner has concluded their performance, DJ Griffin will take the stage in ‘Electric Thunder’ from April 9 to the 11th from 11:30 p.m. – 2 a.m. and on Sunday, April 12th from 10:30 p.m. - 1:30 a.m. And there’s more music on country grounds- check out the Copperhead Stage Lineup too.



PARKING AND TRAFFIC