Country Thunder announces headliners for April 2026 music festival in Florence

Tickets are available now
FLORENCE, AZ — Country Thunder has announced a lineup of big stars for its 2026 music festival in Florence, Arizona!

Gavin Adcock, Lainey Wilson, Zach Top, Brooks & Dunn, Waylon Wyatt, Ian Munsick, Lonestar, and Scotty McCreery are on the list of headliners.

Country Thunder list 2026

Country Thunder is expected to take place from April 9-12, 2026.

Tickets are available now, and you can make payments on tickets with a $20 down payment, according to the festival’s website.

There are multiple ticket options available.

