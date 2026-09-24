West Valley restaurants are packed every spring because of baseball

GLENDALE, AZ — Spring training has never meant more to Arizona's economy than it did in 2026, but the record-breaking numbers come with a warning.

A new study by the Seidman Research Institute at Arizona State University's W.P. Carey School of Business shows the 2026 Cactus League season generated $806.9 million in total economic output and $495.8 million in Arizona's Gross Domestic Product, both the highest figures ever recorded in more than 20 years of tracking.

But with MLB's collective bargaining agreement set to expire after the 2026 season, the possibility of a work stoppage looms over those record numbers and over the West Valley businesses that count on spring training to drive revenue every March.

A community built around baseball

Right across the street from the Peoria Sports Complex, Headquarters Grill Bar Sushi has built its identity around the games played just steps away. Manager Abe Garrett says spring training is one of the restaurant's busiest times of year, with fans filling the bar before and after every game.

"During spring training, we get pre- and postgame visits; we're very family-oriented. We have a wide variety of selection of food," Garrett said.

With more than 60 TVs, every major sports package, and a menu ranging from fresh sushi to burgers and kids' meals, Garrett says the restaurant's location within walking distance of the stadium is a draw all on its own.

"You can just park over here with us, have a great meal before, relax, stay indoors for a little bit, cool off, and then go over there and enjoy the game, and come back for your final. Begin and end with headquarters," he said.

Familiar faces — and new ones

About 20 minutes away, near Camelback Ranch, Genie G's Family Restaurant tells a similar story. Karen Hunt has waited tables at the Glendale mom-and-pop spot for nearly 30 years. Every spring, she says, a new wave of out-of-state visitors finds their way in.

"Families that are staying in hotels because they're excited about spring training, they'll Google a good place to go, and we have good reviews, so people will come in here," Hunt said.

The ASU study backs up what Hunt sees from behind the counter. Researchers found that six out of 10 Cactus League attendees come from out of state, and two out of three said spring training was the sole or primary reason for their visit to Arizona. The median out-of-state visitor spends $385.71 per day and stays four nights.

Out-of-state visitors alone directly spent $374 million on lodging, dining, retail, and local transportation during the 2026 season, according to the study.

What a lockout could mean

Hunt says losing spring training would hurt, but not break, a business with deep roots in the community.

"Without it, it would be a loss of revenue, but not so much that we couldn't survive. But we look forward to the sporting event seasons," she said.

The stakes extend well beyond individual restaurants. The ASU study found that the 2026 Cactus League season supported 5,500 jobs paying $297.2 million in wages and generated $43.9 million in taxes for state, county, and local governments.

A work stoppage that cancels the 2027 spring training schedule would put all of that at risk — jobs, tax revenue, and the hundreds of millions in visitor spending that flows into West Valley communities every March.

Arizona's oldest annual mega event

Founded with two teams in 1947, the Cactus League has grown to 15 Major League Baseball teams training at 10 facilities across Maricopa County. The 2026 season drew 1,753,849 fans to 237 games, an average of 7,400 per game, marking the fifth consecutive season of attendance growth.

Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs called the Cactus League "a critical tourism driver for Arizona's economy" in response to the ASU report.

"Generations of baseball fans from across the country and the world have fallen in love with Arizona, and Arizona is thrilled to welcome them back for baseball in the sunshine each spring," Hobbs said.

Cactus League Executive Director Bridget Binsbacher credited the host communities and Major League Baseball for the record numbers.

"The Cactus League's economic impact is as enduring as baseball itself," Binsbacher said. "The numbers don't lie: 2026 was another banner season for spring training in Arizona."

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