Glendale food bank sees 40% surge in families seeking help amid job loss and snap benefit cuts

GLENDALE, AZ — The Hope for Hunger Food Bank in Glendale is sounding the alarm about a dramatic rise in hunger across the Valley.

The Phoenix Rescue Mission says it now serves between 280 and 300 families every day, a 40% jump from just a year ago.

Food bank coordinator Makindy Joseph says families are citing job loss, increased grocery prices, and the loss of SNAP benefits as the biggest reasons they are coming through the doors, with some arriving as early as 4 a.m. just to make sure they get help.

Beyond groceries, the organization also provides clothing, hygiene products, and case management services to help families get back on their feet.

If you or someone you know needs assistance, or if you want to volunteer or donate, click here. Watch the story now to learn how families are feeling about getting help.