Glendale officers involved in shooting with man suspected of shooting brother during dispute

GLENDALE, AZ — Glendale Police Department says its officers were involved in a shooting with a man suspected of shooting his brother during a dispute early Wednesday morning.

The incident began when a man reportedly shot his brother during a dispute in the area of 59th Avenue and Cactus Road.

Glendale police initially told ABC15 that the suspect left the scene in a vehicle.

The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment. His condition was not immediately known.

Police have since confirmed that officers were later involved in a shooting with the suspect in the area of 163rd and Grand avenues in Surprise.

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The "suspect is down" but his condition is not known.

No officers were injured during the shooting.

This is a developing story. Stay with us for updates as they come in to our newsroom.