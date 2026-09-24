Controversial West Valley data center moves toward Glendale annexation vote

A West Valley data center project that has stirred controversy over the past year is moving into the next phase of the approval process.

Project Baccara, which is being proposed by Michigan-based Takanock LLC, is a 160-acre planned data center campus in unincorporated Maricopa County, off Olive Avenue and Litchfield Road. It’s just north of Luke Air Force Base and got approval for a military compatibility permit through the county earlier this year.

Takanock owns the site and is now working to annex it into the city of Glendale to get further project approvals from that municipality.

Glendale City Council held a public hearing Sept. 22 to discuss annexing the site, but it did not hold a vote.

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