Thursday morning storms in the Valley prompt Sky Harbor airport ground stop, power outages

PHOENIX — Monsoon storms in the Valley on Thursday morning have prompted a ground stop at Sky Harbor International Airport in Phoenix.

An advisory from the Federal Aviation Administration posted around 6:45 a.m. reads: "Departures to Phoenix Sky Harbor International are grounded due to thunderstorms."

The FAA says the advisory is active until 8 a.m., but there is a chance that the advisory could be extended.

FAA

The airport website shows about three dozen flight delays Thursday morning, but it's unclear how many are due to weather or other factors.

Track live radar here.

See Thursday's forecast in the video player above.

Some utility customers are also without power Thursday morning due to the weather.

The Arizona Public Service (APS) outage map shows around 4,750 customers without power as of 7:20 a.m.

Salt River Project (SRP) is not reporting notable outages due to storm activity at this time.