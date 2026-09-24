Airbnb launches 'Farm to Stay' grant program for farmers

CORNVILLE, AZ — Airbnb and the American Farmland Trust are launching the "Farm to Stay" grant program, offering farmers up to $10,000 to renovate their properties for overnight stays or add on-site experiences for tourists.

The announcement comes as Arizona farmers and ranchers continue to face rising costs from drought, inflation, diesel prices, and hay costs that remain high.

According to a new study released by Airbnb, some farmers are finding they can make more money selling an experience than selling a crop.

Shelly Altman converted her farm property in Cornville, Arizona, to host families when the pandemic hit. She expected business to slow once restrictions lifted, but demand has remained steady — with farm-fresh eggs serving as a major draw. For her family, the shift has been life-changing.

"They want to experience a slower pace of life, a totally different way of living, and it's become essential not only to our community but to my family," Altman said.

Altman said she has also witnessed the broader toll financial pressures have taken on neighboring operations.

"We watched long-time family ranches completely shut down," she said.

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The model Altman embraced falls under what is known as agritourism. The latest data from the U.S. Department of Agriculture shows farmers made $1.2 billion in the agritourism field in 2022, up 12% from 2017. Even in Maricopa County, data show farmers brought in between $ 600,000 and $1.5 million through agritourism.

Applications for the "Farm to Stay" grant open in November. Airbnb will also hold 2 free online workshops for anyone interested in moving into this space. For more information, click here.