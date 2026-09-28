Juvenile hurt, suspect outstanding after shooting near 24th Street and Osborn Road

PHOENIX — A juvenile is hurt after a shooting overnight in Phoenix, police say.

The incident happened just before midnight on Sunday near 24th Street and Osborn Road.

Phoenix Police Department officials say a "juvenile female" was struck by gunfire and taken to a hospital for treatment. The victim reportedly suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

It's unclear what led to the shooting, and police say the suspect is not in custody. Officials did not say whether the suspect is known or has been identified.

The investigation is ongoing.