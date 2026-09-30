Give back to the community and visit the Arizona State Fair for free!

PHOENIX — Every Friday in October, guests who donate eight cans of nonperishable food can receive free same-day admission to the Arizona State Fair.
The offer is available October 2, 9, 16, 23, and 30, between 12 p.m. and 6:00 p.m.
All donations benefit St. Mary's Food Bank and Operation Santa Claus.
This effort is sponsored by Sanderson Ford.
To learn more about Feel Good Fridays at the Arizona State Fair, click here.
Accepted donation items include:
- Canned vegetables
- Canned fruit
- Canned soup
- Canned beans
- Canned proteins such as tuna or chicken
- Peanut butter
All items must be nonperishable, unopened, and within their expiration date.
The following items are not accepted toward the admission offer:
- Ramen noodles
- Bottled water
- Expired food
- Opened or partially used items
- Damaged or leaking cans
- Homemade food
- Perishable items
- Glass containers
- Beverages
- Pet food
- Nonfood products
This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.
Want more news in your community? Add ABC15 as a preferred source on Google below: