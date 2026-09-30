Give back to the community and visit the Arizona State Fair for free!

PHOENIX — Every Friday in October, guests who donate eight cans of nonperishable food can receive free same-day admission to the Arizona State Fair.

The offer is available October 2, 9, 16, 23, and 30, between 12 p.m. and 6:00 p.m.

All donations benefit St. Mary's Food Bank and Operation Santa Claus.

This effort is sponsored by Sanderson Ford.

To learn more about Feel Good Fridays at the Arizona State Fair, click here.

Accepted donation items include:



Canned vegetables

Canned fruit

Canned soup

Canned beans

Canned proteins such as tuna or chicken

Peanut butter

All items must be nonperishable, unopened, and within their expiration date.

The following items are not accepted toward the admission offer:



Ramen noodles

Bottled water

Expired food

Opened or partially used items

Damaged or leaking cans

Homemade food

Perishable items

Glass containers

Beverages

Pet food

Nonfood products

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