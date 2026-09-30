Suns replace PayPal as jersey sponsor with Scottsdale company

The Phoenix Sun will have a new corporate sponsor’s patch on their jerseys for the 2026-27 season.

After eight seasons with PayPal as team’s official jersey patch partner, the team has signed a deal with another financial services company: Paze, which is owned by Scottsdale-based Early Warning Services.

Paze, which launched more than two years ago, is an online checkout solution that was designed to be safer and more convenient for users.

Early Warning Services, known also for its popular digital payment service Zelle, and the Suns signed a multiyear deal, but financial terms were not disclosed.

Read more of this story from the Business Journal.