Ahwatukee mom creates 'Axel's Army' to honor son who died from cancer

PHOENIX — An Ahwatukee mom is turning unimaginable grief into action, creating a nonprofit to support families affected by childhood cancer.

Heather Heineke founded Axel's Army to honor her son Axel, who passed away in 2024 shortly after his fifth birthday from a rare cancer called Alveolar Rhabdomyosarcoma.

"I feel Axel here with me," explains Heather, talking about creating her charity. "I have those tiny little details that are Axel touches. Working on this makes me feel like he is as close to me as he can be," explains Heather.

The goal of Axel's Army is to help fund research, help families create moments of joy through the pain, and support families who have lost a child to cancer.

Heather also hopes to create a retreat in Sedona for mothers who have lost children and says a moms' retreat she went on after Axel passed was a key part of her healing journey.

"I know he'd be proud of what I am doing to help other kids," Heather said.

To learn more about Axel's Army and their first ever event happening October 10 at Schnepf Farms, click here.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.