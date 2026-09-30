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Huge chunk of north Phoenix land sells to Scottsdale developer for auto mall

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The first large chunk of land within Halo Vista, the 2,300-acre mixed-use development surrounding the TSMC campus in north Phoenix, has traded hands from Mack Real Estate Group to another developer.

Scottsdale-based De Rito Partners acquired a 130-acre site within Halo Vista from Mack for $67,376,129 on September 23, according to Maricopa County property records.

The site is located at the southwest corner of Interstate 17 and Carefree Highway and is where a car dealership complex is planned.

That auto mall will include 11 separate dealership lots, with eight already accounted for, according to a statement from De Rito Partners.

Read more of this story from the Business Journal.

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