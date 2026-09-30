Family rescued after RV becomes trapped in floodwaters north of Lake Havasu City

LAKE HAVASU CITY, AZ — A family and their two young children were rescued after becoming stranded in their RV in Craggy Wash, north of Lake Havasu City.

The Mohave County Sheriff's Office said a 25-year-old woman and a 28-year-old man called for help after their RV became trapped by rising floodwaters while they were camping.

The couple was camping with their two sons, ages 1 and 3, along with two dogs and two cats, when water began flowing through the wash. They were unable to move their RV to safety before it was overtaken by floodwaters.

Mohave County Sheriff's Office

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Police say that by the time they called for help, the water had reached the hood of the RV and was entering through the doors.

Mohave County Sheriff's Office

Search and Rescue crews responded to the scene after the water had receded by about one foot. The only door that could be opened was the driver's side door.

As the water continued to recede, rescuers helped the family retrieve personal belongings and transported them to safety.

Search and Rescue officials are reminding travelers to never drive through a flooded roadway or attempt to cross a flooded wash. Their message: "Turn around, don't drown."