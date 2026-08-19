State Farm Stadium unveils new lineup of food items for the Cardinals 2026 season

GLENDALE, AZ — Craft Culinary Concepts at State Farm Stadium will introduce more than two dozen new menu items for the 2026 Arizona Cardinals season!

These offerings will include a variety of vegan, vegetarian, and gluten-free options, catering to diverse dietary preferences.

Game day schedule can be found here.



Here’s a look at some of the new food menu options

Beef Birria Machete

“We have a 2-foot-long birria machete quesadilla, so it's, it's a big one! [It can] probably feed four or five people with it easy. Also, we have it displayed over here,” said Executive Chef Kavanaugh. “We're also doing a chopped cheese machete quesadilla as well.” Available in Sections 210 and 240.





ABC15 | Nicole Gutierrez Beef Birria Machete

BBQ Brisket Burger

This item is part of the “Rivalry Items” collection for this season and is available exclusively at Rivalry Grill locations. “We started the Rivalry Stands on each level last season and it, and it went well. So this year when I wrote the rivalry items for the season, I decided to put a little Arizona flair on some of the things that are popular in their towns,” explained Executive Chef Kavanaugh. “ We know brisket is popular in Dallas… so we're doing a brisket burger, but the Arizona flair is it is going to have my homemade roasted garlic, Sriracha barbecue sauce on it, plus we're adding fried jalapeno candy on it.” Available on August 22 in sections 129, 235, and 420.





ABC15 | Nicole Gutierrez BBQ Brisket Burger

Sonoran Style Seattle Dog

This item is part of the “Rivalry Items” collection for this season and is available exclusively at Rivalry Grill locations. Available on September 20 in sections 129, 235, and 420.



ABC15 | Nicole Gutierrez Sonoran Style Seattle Dog

Milk Toast Sandwiches -Served with home-made Kettle Chips

Executive Chef Kavanaugh explained that the inspiration for the Milk Toast Sandwiches was drawn from the local Uptown Phoenix establishment "Let’s Toast," known for its homemade Korean breakfast sandwiches. He also emphasized that the stadium’s sandwiches incorporate Mexican-fusion elements alongside Arabic flavor influences to create a unique culinary experience. “I'll be honest with you, they make a great sandwich [and] they're Korean based,” said Kavanaugh. “So, I'm doing a birria beef one, a scrambled egg one, and a Dubai Chocolate one as well as a, as a as a fried mozzarella grilled cheese, basically, which is a lot of fun.” Available exclusively in the Club Level.



ABC15 | Nicole Gutierrez Milk Toast Sandwich- Beef Birria and Chihuahua cheese

ABC15 | Nicole Gutierrez Milk Toast Sandwich- Bacon, Egg & Cheese

Chicken and Waffle Wings

Available in Sections 107, 129, 247, 408, and 420.



ABC15 | Nicole Gutierrez Chicken and Waffle Wings

Arizona Chiltipin Honey Hot Chicken Breast Sandwich

Available in Section 124.



ABC15 | Nicole Gutierrez Arizona Chiltipin Honey Hot Chicken Breast Sandwich

Big Red Turkey Wrap

Available in Sections 103, 119, 125, 220, 406, 434, 437, 450 and 452.



ABC15 | Nicole Gutierrez Big Red Turkey Wrap

Spicy Super Protein Salad (Gluten Free)

Available in Sections 103, 125, 220, 229





ABC15 | Nicole Gutierrez Spicy Super Protein Salad (Gluten Free)

Indian Frybread Dog

Available in Sections 107, 129, 235, 247, 408, and 420.



ABC15 | Nicole Gutierrez Indian Frybread Dog

Walkin Taco- Fritos (Gluten Free)

The Walkin' Tacos are available with a choice of Doritos Nacho Cheese Chips or Fritos (GF), topped with Tostitos Nacho Cheese Sauce, taco meat, street corn (V), and/or Tostitos Vegetarian Chile (V). Available at Sections 126 and 434.



ABC15 | Nicole Gutierrez Walkin Tacos- Fritos (Gluten Free)

The Soppressata Pizza

Tarbell’s Cha Cha Mouche Tapas and Wine Bar is located at Section 233 in the Club Level.



ABC15 | Nicole Gutierrez The Soppressata Pizza