Surprise officer cleared of misusing license plate readers

SURPRISE, AZ — An investigation has cleared a Surprise police officer of misusing an automated license plate reader system.

The completed investigation revealed the officer's use of the system was appropriate and was conducted for public safety purposes.

During the investigation, the officer was placed on routine administrative leave, but now that he has been cleared, he will return to full duty status this week.

Investigators attributed the abnormal activity found in the system audit to a technical anomaly rather than a policy violation.

“Public trust is earned through our everyday interactions and how we respond when our actions are under review. When we found an anomaly in our audit, we immediately let the community know about it,” said Surprise Police Chief Evan Becher.

On Aug. 13, the City of Surprise suspended the use of its automated license plate readers due to the anomaly.

According to the Surprise Police Department, the technology has been used to help solve many local crimes, including homicides, robberies and carjackings.

Earlier today, the City of Tempe and Town of Cave Creek announced the termination of their Flock automated license plate reader systems as well.