City of Tempe and Town of Cave Creek end license plate reader program

TEMPE, AZ — The City of Tempe and Town of Cave Creek have announced the termination of Flock automated license plate reader systems, following a number of other cities across the Valley that have made the same move.

Recent cases involving the misuse of automated license plate reader systems in Arizona and nationwide have raised concerns about the risks that come with the technology.

Tempe

City of Tempe officials say the cameras are no longer collecting license plate data and will be removed by Flock. The city is not looking for an alternative to replace the system at this time.

“These cameras have helped our police officers do their jobs, and we don't discount that,” said Tempe Mayor Corey Woods. “But the risk of misuse is too great. We have to be able to provide public safety in a way that maintains the trust of our community. For Tempe, that means taking these cameras down.”

Earlier this month, Tempe announced it ended automatic data sharing from Flock Safety's automated license plate readers and launched an online transparency portal displaying how the technology is used in response to community concerns over privacy and recent misuse within other Valley law enforcement agencies.

Cave Creek

Town of Cave Creek officials said Wednesday they are also terminating their contract with Flock.

"This decision follows careful consideration of resident concerns, policy limitations, and recent events related to the use of the FLOCK system," a press release read.

Officials say they "originally sought to find a balance between improving law enforcement capabilities and protecting the privacy of residents. However, it became clear that any local policy or safeguards could not extend beyond the Town’s jurisdiction..."

Town officials are set to formally address the termination of the contract at the September 1 Town Council meeting.