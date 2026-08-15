Chase Field to host 'Family Field Day Frenzy' this September

PHEONIX — Chase Field will host its event 'Family Field Day Frenzy' on the iconic MLB field on August 29.

This first of its kind event at the ballpark will feature bounce houses, a variety of sport inflatables, coloring stations, yard games, and more. Concession stands will also be open.

“It's really meant to be a kind of midsummer indoor activity that the family can come out to and just have a great time on a Saturday,” said Michael Hilburn, VP of Events and Fan Services at Chase Field, to ABC15.

Other activities include catching in the outfield (gloves and balls provided), carnival booths, and coloring stations.

“I have a couple little kids myself, [so] I know the value of being able to find something indoors in the Valley this time of year, and [this is] a unique opportunity to play around down on the field where the big leaguers play,” said Hilburn.

Tickets are available at dbacks.com, and parking is free for event-goers at the Chase Field garage.

“Parking is available for free at the Chase Field Garage, which is just south of Chase Field, right off Fourth Street. You pull in there, show them you have a ticket for the Family Field Day, and they'll let you park for free. Tickets are available starting at $25 plus tax,” said Hilburn.