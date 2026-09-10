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Things to do: West’s Most Western Rodeo, Goldrush Music Festival, Phoenix Food Fair & more

The weekend is here! Check out these events happening around the Valley on September 11-13.
Things to do: West’s Most Western Rodeo, Goldrush Music Festival, Phoenix Food Fair & more
Weekend Events September 11-13.png
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PHOENIX — The weekend is here! Check out these events happening around the Valley on September 11-13.

Friday, September 11

Texas Rangers vs. Arizona Diamondbacks

When: Friday at 6:40 p.m.; Saturday at 5:10 p.m.; Sunday at 1:10 p.m.
Where: Chase Field, Phoenix
Cost: Tickets start around $31

The Arizona Diamondbacks host the Texas Rangers for a three-game weekend series at Chase Field. Friday night's game will be followed by a fireworks show. The first 20,000 fans at Saturday's game will receive a free Merrill Kelly Bobblehead.

Merrill Kelly Bobble

West's Most Western PRCA Rodeo

When: Friday and Saturday 7 p.m.; Sunday 2 p.m.
Where: WestWorld of Scottsdale, Scottsdale
Cost: $55 general admission

The West's Most Western Rodeo brings three days of PRCA rodeo action to the Equidome at WestWorld of Scottsdale!

Scottsdale Rodeo.jpg

Goldrush Music Festival

When: Friday and Saturday
Where: Rawhide Western Town & Event Center, Chandler
Cost: Tickets start at $150

Goldrush Music Festival brings two nights of electronic music to Rawhide with more than 50 artists across multiple stages. This year's lineup includes Martin Garrix, Alesso, deadmau5, GRiZ, Green Velvet, Sullivan King, DJ Pauly D and more.

Saturday, September 12

Phoenix Food Fair: The Moon Festival Edition

When: Saturday and Sunday, 4 p.m. - 10 p.m.
Where: Kiwanis Park, Tempe
Cost: Basic admission starts at $10

Phoenix Food Fair celebrates the Moon Festival with Asian food vendors, live entertainment, cultural shopping, cosplay activities and water and moon lantern experiences.

Noche UFC

When: Prelims 11 a.m.; main card 2 p.m.
Where: Desert Diamond Arena, Glendale
Cost: Click here for ticket information

UFC returns to Glendale for Noche UFC, celebrating Mexican Independence Day weekend with a card featuring Mexican and Latin American fighters. Jean Silva faces Arizona's Jose Miguel Delgado in the featherweight main event.

NOCHE UFC .jpg

Chandler Contigo Día de Fiesta

When: 4 p.m. - 10 p.m.
Where: Dr. A.J. Chandler Park: Stage Plaza, Chandler
Cost: Free event

Chandler kicks off Hispanic Heritage Month with an evening of live music, folklórico dancing, lucha libre, food vendors, art and family activities.

Chandler Contigo Dia de Fiesta .jpeg

City of Phoenix El Grito Celebration

When: 4 p.m. - 11 p.m.
Where: 4th Avenue and Washington Street, Downtown Phoenix
Cost: $5 general admission; children 12 and younger are free

Celebrate Mexican Independence Day in downtown Phoenix with live regional Mexican music, mariachi, ballet folklórico, lucha libre, food, vendors, family activities and a fireworks show.

El Grito Celebration.jpeg

Mesa Night Market: Mid-Autumn Mooncake Festival

When: 4 p.m. - 9 p.m.
Where: 1920 W. Broadway Road, Mesa
Cost: Free admission and parking

Celebrate the Mid-Autumn Festival with Asian street food, mooncakes, live performances and a marketplace featuring local vendors.

Mesa Night Market.jpeg

Lotería de Arte

When: 5 p.m. - 10 p.m.
Where: Arizona Latino Arts & Cultural Center, Downtown Phoenix
Cost: Free

Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month with an evening of Lotería, live music, local art and family-friendly activities.

First Responders Night: FC Tulsa vs. Phoenix Rising FC

When: 7 p.m.
Where: Phoenix Rising Stadium, Phoenix
Cost: Ticket prices vary

Phoenix Rising FC hosts FC Tulsa for First Responders Night at Phoenix Rising Stadium.

Godsmack: The Rise of Rock World Tour 2026

When: 7 p.m.
Where: Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre, Phoenix
Cost: $35 general admission lawn

Godsmack's Rise of Rock World Tour is coming to Phoenix with Stone Temple Pilots and Dorothy.

Godsmack
Sully Erna of Godsmack performs during Sonic Temple Art and Music Festival on Sunday, May 17, 2026, at Historic Crew Stadium in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

Maná: Vivir Sin Aire Tour

When: 8:30 p.m.

Where: Mortgage Matchup Center, Phoenix

Cost: Tickets start around $50

Latin rock legends Maná bring their Vivir Sin Aire Tour to downtown Phoenix with a new touring production and a set featuring hits from across the band's career.

Maná
Fher Olvera, of the Mexican pop rock band Mana, participates in a halftime show during the World Cup round of 16 soccer match between Mexico and England in Mexico City, Sunday, July 5, 2026. (AP Photo/Moises Castillo)

Sunday, September 13

The Prom

When: Friday at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; Sunday at 2 p.m.
Where: Arizona Broadway Theatre, Peoria
Cost: Tickets start at $75

It's the final weekend to see "The Prom" at Arizona Broadway Theatre. The musical follows a group of Broadway stars who travel to a small Indiana town to support a high school student who wants to bring her girlfriend to prom.

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