Things to do: West’s Most Western Rodeo, Goldrush Music Festival, Phoenix Food Fair & more

PHOENIX — The weekend is here! Check out these events happening around the Valley on September 11-13.
Friday, September 11
Texas Rangers vs. Arizona Diamondbacks
When: Friday at 6:40 p.m.; Saturday at 5:10 p.m.; Sunday at 1:10 p.m.
Where: Chase Field, Phoenix
Cost: Tickets start around $31
The Arizona Diamondbacks host the Texas Rangers for a three-game weekend series at Chase Field. Friday night's game will be followed by a fireworks show. The first 20,000 fans at Saturday's game will receive a free Merrill Kelly Bobblehead.
West's Most Western PRCA Rodeo
When: Friday and Saturday 7 p.m.; Sunday 2 p.m.
Where: WestWorld of Scottsdale, Scottsdale
Cost: $55 general admission
The West's Most Western Rodeo brings three days of PRCA rodeo action to the Equidome at WestWorld of Scottsdale!
When: Friday and Saturday
Where: Rawhide Western Town & Event Center, Chandler
Cost: Tickets start at $150
Goldrush Music Festival brings two nights of electronic music to Rawhide with more than 50 artists across multiple stages. This year's lineup includes Martin Garrix, Alesso, deadmau5, GRiZ, Green Velvet, Sullivan King, DJ Pauly D and more.
Saturday, September 12
Phoenix Food Fair: The Moon Festival Edition
When: Saturday and Sunday, 4 p.m. - 10 p.m.
Where: Kiwanis Park, Tempe
Cost: Basic admission starts at $10
Phoenix Food Fair celebrates the Moon Festival with Asian food vendors, live entertainment, cultural shopping, cosplay activities and water and moon lantern experiences.
When: Prelims 11 a.m.; main card 2 p.m.
Where: Desert Diamond Arena, Glendale
Cost: Click here for ticket information
UFC returns to Glendale for Noche UFC, celebrating Mexican Independence Day weekend with a card featuring Mexican and Latin American fighters. Jean Silva faces Arizona's Jose Miguel Delgado in the featherweight main event.
Chandler Contigo Día de Fiesta
When: 4 p.m. - 10 p.m.
Where: Dr. A.J. Chandler Park: Stage Plaza, Chandler
Cost: Free event
Chandler kicks off Hispanic Heritage Month with an evening of live music, folklórico dancing, lucha libre, food vendors, art and family activities.
City of Phoenix El Grito Celebration
When: 4 p.m. - 11 p.m.
Where: 4th Avenue and Washington Street, Downtown Phoenix
Cost: $5 general admission; children 12 and younger are free
Celebrate Mexican Independence Day in downtown Phoenix with live regional Mexican music, mariachi, ballet folklórico, lucha libre, food, vendors, family activities and a fireworks show.
Mesa Night Market: Mid-Autumn Mooncake Festival
When: 4 p.m. - 9 p.m.
Where: 1920 W. Broadway Road, Mesa
Cost: Free admission and parking
Celebrate the Mid-Autumn Festival with Asian street food, mooncakes, live performances and a marketplace featuring local vendors.
When: 5 p.m. - 10 p.m.
Where: Arizona Latino Arts & Cultural Center, Downtown Phoenix
Cost: Free
Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month with an evening of Lotería, live music, local art and family-friendly activities.
First Responders Night: FC Tulsa vs. Phoenix Rising FC
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Phoenix Rising Stadium, Phoenix
Cost: Ticket prices vary
Phoenix Rising FC hosts FC Tulsa for First Responders Night at Phoenix Rising Stadium.
Godsmack: The Rise of Rock World Tour 2026
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre, Phoenix
Cost: $35 general admission lawn
Godsmack's Rise of Rock World Tour is coming to Phoenix with Stone Temple Pilots and Dorothy.
When: 8:30 p.m.
Where: Mortgage Matchup Center, Phoenix
Cost: Tickets start around $50
Latin rock legends Maná bring their Vivir Sin Aire Tour to downtown Phoenix with a new touring production and a set featuring hits from across the band's career.
Sunday, September 13
When: Friday at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; Sunday at 2 p.m.
Where: Arizona Broadway Theatre, Peoria
Cost: Tickets start at $75
It's the final weekend to see "The Prom" at Arizona Broadway Theatre. The musical follows a group of Broadway stars who travel to a small Indiana town to support a high school student who wants to bring her girlfriend to prom.
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