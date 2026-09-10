Get free family law help at the Let ABC15 Know phone bank with the State Bar of Arizona

Getting legal help for family matters can be expensive and overwhelming, but the Let ABC15 Know team is offering free assistance to viewers through our monthly phone bank with the State Bar of Arizona.

Family law covers a wide range of areas, including child custody, divorce, prenuptial agreements, adoption, and domestic violence and protection orders.

Legal professionals from the State Bar of Arizona will be in the ABC15 studio on Wednesday, September 16th from 5-7 p.m. All you have to do is call in to talk to someone about your family law questions for free.

The phone number is 1-855-522-1515. The phone line will not be open until the phone bank starts.

Got a consumer problem? Let ABC15 Know! Email Consumer@abc15.com.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.