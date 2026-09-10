WATCH: Valley seventh grader checks off "world record holder" from her goal list

Sometimes the difference between a dream and a plan is writing it down.

For Gilbert seventh grader Madilyn Davis, that simple classroom assignment turned into a year she'll never forget.

At the start of sixth grade, students were asked to write down a few goals for the year. While many chose goals tied to school or sports, Madilyn took a different approach. She decided she wanted to pet a capybara and become a world record holder.

Her family wasn't quite sure what to make of it.

Madilyn's mom, Audrey, admits she initially thought both goals sounded pretty far-fetched — especially the world record.

But by spring, Madilyn had already crossed the first one off the list after visiting a capybara petting zoo.

That left one goal remaining.

Then on the morning of July 4, while fishing with her dad Dillon in Wisconsin, Madilyn hooked a giant muskie with just a few casts left before they were supposed to leave. After months of measurements, paperwork and official review, the catch was certified as a Junior Muskie Length World Record.

Just like that, both goals were complete.

And she still had months left in the year.

ABC15's Cameron Polom tagged along as Madilyn and her dad headed out fishing again and learned how a classroom goal sheet turned into a world-record achievement.

Watch the story in the video player above.