Test your knowledge of USA history with our fun America 250 quiz

As the United States approaches a monumental milestone, its 250th anniversary, it is the perfect time to reflect on the rich and complex history that has shaped our nation.

From the signing of the Declaration of Independence to the pivotal moments that defined the centuries that followed, there is so much to remember.

AMERICA 250: Events in your community, stories of hope

Looking to join in on the fun? Put your knowledge of American history to the test!

COLORING FUN: Celebrate America's 250th with these coloring pages

Dive into our special America 250 quiz, sponsored by Northwest Christian School, below and see how well you do answering these five questions. Having trouble viewing the quiz? Click here.