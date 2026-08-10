'This is out of a movie': Video released of Barry Morphew AZ arrest, girlfriend interview

GILBERT, AZ — The ABC15 Investigators have obtained video from Barry Morphew's second arrest, which unfolded in Gilbert during the summer of 2025.

Morphew, 58, is accused of murdering his wife in Colorado.

Body camera video also reveals what Morphew's girlfriend told investigators shortly after the arrest.

MORPHEW ARRESTED TWICE

Morphew's wife, Suzanne, was originally reported missing in 2020.

About a year later, Barry Morphew was arrested in connection with his wife's presumed death. The case ultimately collapsed before trial, and he was released from custody.

In September 2023, Suzanne's remains were found in a shallow grave in southern Colorado.

It would be nearly two more years before a Colorado Grand Jury indicted Morphew in the murder case.

His second arrest took place during a traffic stop in June 2025.

You can watch an extended version of the body camera video, along with DPS interviewing his girlfriend, in the video player above.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety blurred and redacted the body camera video before it was released to ABC15.

A DPS report, previously obtained by the ABC15 Investigators, detailed how detectives tracked Morphew's location in Arizona.

Investigators found he had been staying at a home in Gilbert.

Body camera video from the traffic stop shows Morphew asking multiple times why he was being placed in handcuffs.

"You have a warrant for your arrest out of Colorado," says one of the arresting officers.

Morphew told troopers that he had been "staying" in Cave Creek. He later says he was coming from his girlfriend's home when he was pulled over.

Video also shows detectives searching Morphew's truck.

"Unmarked pills, bunch of pills up front," says one of the troopers while in the front seat.

Two phones were also seized as evidence.

LIVING UNDER A FAKE NAME

Shortly after the arrest, investigators from Arizona, Colorado, and the FBI are seen arriving at the home of Morphew's girlfriend.

ABC15 is not naming the woman he was living with because she has not been charged with a crime.

That woman told investigators that she met Morphew near the end of December 2024 at a bar in Cave Creek.

The DPS report said he had introduced himself as "Lee Moore" and only revealed his real name days before he was arrested.

"He told me that his wife was abducted," the woman told investigators. "He, you know, said a few other things that I was obviously kind of, you know, in shock."

She said Morphew moved a safe into her home when he started living there in early May 2025.

Just before moving in, the woman said Morphew also picked up some of his belongings, including machinery and furs, from Wyoming.

The woman said she had not seen inside the safe.

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Records show that DPS found multiple items inside, including a memory card, rifle, silencer, personal documents, and a credit card with Suzanne's name on it.

Investigators asked Morphew's girlfriend whether she knew about any weapons.

"I mean, he had brought chainsaws here," said the woman. "That's not really a weapon."

The woman said Morphew described himself as an investor, and that he was doing work in her backyard because he did not have a job.

"Truthfully, he manipulated you," said one of the investigators. "And you didn't know any about this, anything. So, when he was arrested, we waited for him to leave your house for that reason."

Law enforcement warned the woman about the possibility of being called as a witness.

Morphew did not fight his extradition to Colorado, and has since pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder.

More than a year later, Morphew's case has still not gone to trial. The date was recently pushed back and is now expected to begin next summer.