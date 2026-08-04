Midnight meeting between Maricopa County Attorney and Tempe PD follows controversial arrest

TEMPE, AZ — Video shows Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell meeting with top Tempe police leadership and officers who are part of the department's bike squad early Saturday morning.

The meeting took place at midnight and went into the early morning hours of Saturday, August 1.

The visit to the popular bar area in downtown Tempe follows a violent and controversial arrest just weeks ago.

According to court documents, on July 19, 2026, at approximately 1:45 a.m., a 21-year-old woman was placed under arrest for interference with a police investigation, aggravated assault on a police officer, and resisting arrest.

Video obtained by ABC15 shows the officer punching the woman while she is on the ground. Police allege, in court documents, this was after she struck the officer “5 to 6 times."

The Maricopa County Attorney's Office turned down the case against the woman, telling ABC15 there is no reasonable likelihood of conviction

ABC15 was one of the first to cover the incident, hearing from Tempe police and the Tempe Officers' Association.

Later, two Tempe City Council members put out a statement on the arrest and questioned the officers' use of force.

After the early morning meeting, ABC15 sent a list of questions to MCAO and Tempe police.

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MCAO said the county attorney offered to visit and meet with officers, "to show her support and reinforce that her decision to turn down felony charges is not an indictment of the officer's actions."

Tempe police said they do not plan to resubmit the previously declined charges involving the 21-year-old woman.

MCAO STATEMENT

"County Attorney Mitchell met with law enforcement last week to explain her decision to decline felony charges in the Tempe case. The County Attorney then offered to go down to Mill Avenue to meet with the officers who work in the area to show her support and reinforce that her decision to turn down felony charges is not an indictment of the officer's actions.

When County Attorney Mitchell took over the office, she put a policy into place that requires all Deputy County Attorneys to do a ride-along with police once a year. The County Attorney holds herself to the same standard and also goes on ride-alongs to see firsthand the challenges officers and deputies face on the Job.

The case has not been resubmitted, and as of now, we do not expect it to be; however, as with any case, we will review it again if there is any new."

TEMPE PD STATEMENT

"The Tempe Police Department facilitated a visit with the Maricopa County Attorney so she could meet with the officers who work in the Mill Avenue area, gain a firsthand understanding of the challenges they face, and demonstrate her support for their efforts to keep our community safe. The visit was requested by the Maricopa County Attorney.

We do not intend to resubmit the previously declined charges to the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office."