Six months into Nancy Guthrie search, sheriff says case is 'not even close' to cold

TUCSON, AZ — Six months since Nancy Guthrie was last seen in Tucson, Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos sat down for a one-on-one interview with ABC15’s Ford Hatchett this week, reiterating that the case is not cold.

Guthrie, 84, mother of NBC "Today" anchor Savannah Guthrie, was last seen at her home on the evening of Jan. 31. Her disappearance has drawn national attention and sparked a months-long investigation involving the Pima County Sheriff's Department, the FBI and private forensic labs across the country.

Nanos said investigators are still analyzing DNA recovered from the home, though he declined to say where at the residence it was found, citing the integrity of the investigation.

"We recovered a lot of DNA at that home, and all of it is still being analyzed," Nanos said. He compared withholding certain details to safeguards used in any active criminal case. "Pieces of information that are sensitive to the case that only the individuals involved would actually know, we have to keep those safeguarded."

The sheriff also addressed recent criticism from FBI Director Kash Patel, who has suggested there was a delay in partnership between the agencies. Nanos disputed that account, saying the FBI was involved from the first night through a joint violent crimes task force.

"That first night, very first night, they're out there helping us process the scene," Nanos said. He said investigators returned to the property after the Guthrie family asked for help keeping reporters off their property, and that a later return by investigators and the FBI came after new video evidence was obtained.

Watch the full interview with Sheriff Nanos in the player below:

Six months later: Pima County Sheriff discusses DNA evidence, FBI relationship in Nancy Guthrie case

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Two people detained in February have not been ruled out, Nanos said, though he declined to say whether they remain under active investigation. "Nobody's completely ruled out," he said.

Asked whether the case has become cold, Nanos rejected the characterization. "When I think of a cold case, for me the definition is you have nothing else," he said. "We are not even close to that."

Nanos, who has faced a failed recall effort and scrutiny from the Pima County Board of Supervisors over his conduct, declined to say whether he'll seek reelection when his term expires. "I do this job one day at a time," he said. "The voters will tell me."

Asked directly whether he believes the case will be solved, Nanos didn't hesitate.

"Yes. Completely honest, yes," he said, citing the team of investigators, forensic scientists and FBI agents assigned to the case. "I have zero reason to not be confident in my team and the FBI and their abilities to solve this case.”

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