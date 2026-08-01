Tips to protect your indoor and outdoor plants from extreme heat

TEMPE, AZ — Caring for plants during an Arizona summer requires a more hands-on approach — and some of the most common habits could actually do more harm than good during extreme heat.

A viewer reached out to ABC15 asking for tips to care for her new plants, and we got answers from two local experts.

Tanner Bollman, an owner of Rainbow Ridge Bioactive, recommends moving indoor plants at least 2 feet from windows--even for plants that need direct sunlight--since sun beaming through glass can cause heat damage.

"During the summertime, it's just beating down, and it'll create a lot of problems for you," Bollman said. "Then keep an eye on them. If you're starting to see them getting a little stressed, I'd push it back a little bit more."

Plants which need indirect light are generally fine where they are typically placed, but Bollman said it's important to keep an eye on them as well.

Overwatering plants can cause root rot. Experts recommend sticking a finger into the soil and only watering when it is completely dry. Bottom-watering can be effective, a method done by setting the pot in a large tub or bowl and letting the soil soak up water until the top layer is saturated.

"You want to make a well-draining soil but also [have] drainage in your pot," Bollman noted.

For outdoor plants, the owner of landscaping company Ocotillo Joe, Joe Dougherty, says even desert plants need shade to keep the summer sun from shocking them. Dougherty recommends planting under trees or using shade cloths.

"I think the biggest mistake people make is oftentimes--especially newer homeowners or people who are moving here from other states--[ending] up with a yard that's fairly barren," Dougherty said. "[A yard] that doesn't have any large trees and doesn't have any sources of shade or any sources of water."

Dougherty creates microclimates with effective watering and shade in his shop yard, dropping temperatures and keeping moisture in the air so plants thrive.

New plants should be introduced in spring or fall, Dougherty recommended, to allow them to acclimate to a new environment before extreme summer temperatures roll in.

Drip irrigation can waste water, Dougherty said, and most systems are designed for shallow watering.

He recommends watering by hand, allowing water to seep deep into the roots. It also lets you control when, and how much, plants are watered.

"Over the last couple of weeks, we went from having really nice cool days and a lot of monsoon rain to then, basically immediately, having some record-breaking heat," Dougherty noted.

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