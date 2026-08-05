Preston Lord defendant asks to have October trial date pushed back

MARICOPA COUNTY — The first Preston Lord defendant set to head to trial is asking the court to push back the date.

Preston, 16, was attacked and beaten, leaving a 2023 Queen Creek Halloween party. Seven people were arrested, and just one has taken a plea agreement.

Judge Sam Myers previously decided that multiple defendants will have their own trial, including Jacob Meisner.

Meisner's trial is supposed to begin on October 1.

In a newly filed motion, the attorney representing the teen said there have been significant challenges when it comes to scheduling witness interviews.

Andrew Marcantel said since the last court filing, at the beginning of July, no other witness interviews have been completed.

"Although two civilian witness interviews were scheduled for the week of July 13, one witness canceled prior to their interview, and the other was canceled mid-interview for ethical reasons, after the parties determined it was necessary to inform the witness of their right to counsel," wrote attorney Marcantel.

The attorney said the testimony is essential to the case because the incident was not captured on video. Marcantel also says there is a "notable absence of physical evidence" linking Jacob to the attack.

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He is asking for two court dates, including the trial, to be pushed back by 180 days.

In July, court documents showed prosecutors still believed the current trial date was "viable"

ABC15 has reached out to the Maricopa County Attorney's Office for an update.

The defendants are currently scheduled to be back in court in mid-September.