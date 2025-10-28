Two years later: The murder of Preston Lord

QUEEN CREEK, AZ — Tuesday marks two years since the attack on Preston Lord. The teen was leaving a Queen Creek Halloween party when he was beaten and died two days later. The six remaining defendants have a January 2026 trial date, but that could still change.

The community surrounded the family in the weeks and months after the 16-year-old's death and walked in honor of Preston each month. The East Valley community, and even beyond, continually pushed for answers in Preston's case.

Seven suspects were arrested in March 2024, a little over five months after the attack on Preston. While one took a plea agreement this year, the six remaining defendants are still charged with felony murder and kidnapping.

As the community waits to see what happens in court, the Lord family has invited people to walk with them and mark two years together.

HAVE ANY DEFENDANTS BONDED OUT?

Only one defendant, Jacob Meisner, remains in jail and the custody of the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office. Many of the defendants had their bonds reduced, but they all have to follow a list of release conditions as they await trial.

Recently, Talyn Vigil was arrested again for allegedly violating a protective order, which was unrelated to the murder case. The teen was arrested, and the case is still moving through Gilbert municipal court. ABC15 has been reaching out to pretrial services to see if Vigil violated any of his release conditions.

HAVE ANY DEFENDANTS TAKEN A PLEA AGREEMENT?

William Owen Hines took a plea agreement and was sentenced to 17 years in prison in May 2025. Hines received 12 years for his role in Preston's case, after pleading guilty to manslaughter.

There were other settlement conferences set for two other defendants, Jacob Meisner and Taylor Sherman.

Meisner ultimately turned down a plea offer in May, and Sherman's court date was eventually vacated.

WHEN IS THE CURRENT TRIAL DATE?

The six remaining defendants have a current trial date of January 12, 2026. Currently, there is a deadline of Nov. 12, the defendant's next court appearance, for attorneys to file a motion to sever. This would be a request to separate the defendants' cases moving forward.

At least one defense attorney has asked for the court to "retract" the current deadline.

"Much work remains to be done before that decision, based on identified good cause can be developed and brought to the court's attention," wrote attorney for Treston Billey, Eric Crocker.

Prosecutors responded and said disclosure had been complete for several months.

"Counsel for the state recognizes that the matter is unlikely to proceed to trial at that time [January 2026] but also respects the court's desire to move these cases along," read the filing.

Prosecutors asked the court to keep the current Nov. 12 deadline.

HAS THIS CASE SPARKED ANY CHANGE?

Since Preston's death, a movement to prevent teen violence has spread across the state, leading to the creation of a new state law, local ordinances and law enforcement outreach programs targeted at reaching teens.

The teen's family has been a part of that push, starting a non-profit Justice4Preston Lord.