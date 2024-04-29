Chandler to consider new laws following Preston Lord's death

It's been six months since Preston Lord was attacked at a Halloween party in the East Valley. “When people say I can’t imagine — they're probably right – we have been living the unimaginable for six months," said Melissa Ciconte, Lord's stepmom. As ABC15 previously reported, Lord died a couple days after the attack. During a walk on Sunday to honor the late teen, Ciconte announced that the City of Chandler was going to proclaim September 23 as Preston Lord Day. "Mayor Hartke and Vice Mayor OD Harris have proclaimed that September 23rd will forever be Preston Lord Day in the city of Chandler," she said. September 23 was Lord's birthday. She also announced the city's plan to create new laws following Lord's death. The first law would be to change the current social host ordinance which includes civil penalties for people whose homes are used to serve alcohol to minors. According to a spokesperson for the City of Chandler, the new ordinance could include higher fines or criminal penalties. Chandler city leaders will also look at banning minors from owning brass knuckles. A similar push to ban brass knuckles at the state-level failed. However, local municipalities can create their own laws. Ciconte closed out Sunday's walk in Queen Creek by thanking the community for their continued support. "It is with great appreciation you stand by us to honor Preston's life," she said. "I honor him by allowing myself to feel my emotion and to fight for justice for him," she added. Altogether, seven people have been arrested and charged with Lord's death.