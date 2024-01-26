PRESTON LORD'S DEATH SPARKS RESPONSE

On October 28, 2023, Queen Creek police responded to a neighborhood where they found 16-year-old Preston Lord lying in the roadway. He died two days later at a hospital. His death sparked a push from the community for local law enforcement to dig deeper into Preston’s death and other assaults that may be linked to a group of teenagers.

Around this time, several other incidents came to light in the East Valley involving separate teen violence occurrences.

In mid-December, the Gilbert Police Department finally acknowledged it was made aware of an alleged group through social media references.

SOME ARRESTS MADE

On January 10, Gilbert PD announced the arrest of 18-year-old Christopher Fantastic related to the assault of a teen boy in the parking lot of an In-N-Out restaurant. On the same day, the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of 20-year-old Jacob Pennington related to a November 18 assault of a teen boy that was recorded and posted to social media.

On different dates in late November, 17-year-old Hailey Stephens was shot and killed at a Casa Grande house party, and 17-year-old Jamiere Jenkins was killed in San Tan Valley, in unrelated cases. Suspects in both of those cases have been arrested. Authorities have not linked these cases to Preston Lord or the alleged group of teens.