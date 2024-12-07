CPR training event honors Preston Lord, teaches over 100 people life-saving skills

CHANDLER, AZ — Choosing to spend their Saturdays learning a life-saving skill, teens gathered at the Chandler YMCA in honor of Preston Lord, and to learn CPR.

Over 100 people signed up to get training, as Lord's stepmom spoke to the crowd about the impact CPR had on their family.

“They were able to restart his heart, and we were able to spend a day and a half in the hospital with him. To hold his hand, to love him, and say goodbye to him," Melissa Ciconte said.

The training event is a partnership with her nonprofit "Justice 4 Preston Lord", the Chandler Police Department, and the YMCA.

“I hope that it opens their eyes to being more socially responsible, knowing that they will make a difference,” Ciconte said about the big turnout from the community.

Chandler police chief Bryan Chapman says not just first responders should learn how to do CPR.

“You never know when the opportunity for you is going to be to step up and changes lives," Chapman said.

Students like Alex Vassiliaees helped train their peers. As a lifeguard, he is CPR certified. He hopes more people will be inspired by Preston's story to learn life-saving skills.

“I think it’s really sad. But it’s also really inspiring to have people step up in a time of need and learn CPR," Vassiliaees said. "It’s a really valuable skill to have."

With this training at the YMCA, the participants will be one step closer to being certified.

“Every student who joined us today will get a voucher for a 100% free CPR, AED, and first aid certification course," Garrett Brolsma with the YMCA said.

You can look for a CPR certification course near you on the YMCA's website.