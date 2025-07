GLENDALE, AZ — Steve Gonzales of Glendale put his life on the line for our country.

He was exposed to Agent Orange and now has serious respiratory challenges and relies on oxygen.

He relies on electricity for oxygen to help him stay alive.

Weather balloon flights are one tool the Salt River Project (SRP) uses to determine how much power is needed for the grid.

Hear from Gonzales and SRP officials about the importance of these weather balloon flights for reliable electricity in the player above.