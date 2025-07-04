Child taken to hospital after being pulled from community pool in Scottsdale

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — A 6-year-old child has been taken to a hospital after being pulled from a Scottsdale swimming pool.

At around 3 p.m. Friday, Scottsdale Fire crews responded to an apartment complex near Bell Road and Thompson Peak Parkway for reports of a possible drowning at the community pool.

When crews got to the scene, they found a young child who was unresponsive.

The child was taken to a hospital in serious condition, according to the Scottsdale Police Department.

No other details have been provided.